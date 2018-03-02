Letter: Former Jailer praises efforts of Corbin Police in investigation of recent murders













To the Editor:

I am writing this letter in response to the recent quadruple murders in Whitley County. I want to personally commend the Corbin Police Department, Chief Rusty Hedrick, Lt. Coy Wilson and all the Corbin Police Department for an outstanding job of investigative professional police work for solving these murders in two days!

There have been so many unsolved murders in Whitley County over the past eight years! I hope the citizens of Corbin and residents of Whitley County will join me in praising the efforts of the Corbin Police Department for what a fine, gentlemen, for what a fine job of police work you’ve done! Keep up the good work!

Ken Mobley

Former Jailer of Whitley County, and police officer

Corbin