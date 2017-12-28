Letter to the Editor: Toys for Tots thanks everyone for successful 2017 effort













To the Editor:

The JC Paul Detachment 1448, Marine Corps League was honored to be the hosting Detachment, for The United States Marine Corps TOYS FOR TOTS, which is servicing Whitley, Knox and Laurel Counties. Toys For Tots is celebrating its 70th year giving needy children a Little Christmas. We want to let the community know that we are thankful to the generosity of the citizens and businesses within the Tri County area, who helped us make this year’s Campaign a success, by donating toys, money and support.

We had over 90 collection boxes available at local businesses and had Toy Drives at several of our larger employers. I want to thank, Wildcat Harley Davidson, Hearthside Foods, Bimbo Bakery, Aisin Automotive, CTA Acoustics, Firestone Industrial, St, Joseph’s Hospital, General Dynamics, Williamsburg Plastics, Jackson WWS, Whitley County HS JROTC, American Legion Post 88, VFW Post 3167, Walmart, The Osoli Foundation, Tri County Elks, Corbin HS, Corbin Arena, Legacy Auto Group, Adrenaline Cycles and Wildcat Outdoor Adventure and all the business that helped us achieve, our goals. I also wish to thank Sheriff John Root of Laurel County for his personal donation, the members of JC Paul Detachment1448, Marine Corps League, who came to my aid and picked up, inventoried, sorted and distributed toys to all the kids. Thanks to Tri County Cinema and Regal Cinema, WEZJ, WEKX,, WCCT Forcht Broadcasting and WEKC for promoting our Campaign through continued Public Service Announcements I need to also thank my wife, Cathy, who sacrificed Thanksgiving and decorating for Christmas, to contribute countless hours, doing the administrative duties and working us to death in the warehouse.

In the end, we brought Christmas to nearly 1,500 needy children, in our communities, delivering approximately 9,000 toys, books and stocking stuffers, in an effort to give them a Merry Christmas. We will begin in the Spring, to make the 2018 Campaign bigger and better, in the hopes of serving every needy child. Every Child Deserves a Christmas.

Donations can be made year round, on our National website www.toysfortots.org or our Local Website https://london-ky.toysfortots.org or through our Facebook Page. 100% of everything donated stays within our Tri County Borders, to support our program and our children.

Thank You, Merry Christmas, and a Happy New Year

Greg Sims

Commandant JC Paul Detachment 1448 Marine Corps League & Tri County Toys For Tots Coordinator