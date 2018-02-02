Letter to the Editor: Couch thankful for support of Lady Jackets at All A Tournament













To the Editor:

As Superintendent of the Williamsburg Independent School District and on behalf of our Board of Education, I would like to thank our school community for their incredible and thoughtful support of our WHS varsity girls’ basketball team during the recent All A Classic State Basketball Tournament hosted at EKU this past week. Making it to the Final Four of this tournament was an amazing “history-making” experience for our girls and for our school and our entire community.

The outpouring of support and love for our team and for our school was phenomenal, and I can say with full confidence that our coaches and our team felt that support and are very thankful for it. That support is one of the things that is so special about our school, and we don’t ever want to take that for granted. Not only our own school community but the surrounding community as well have supported this team and continue to support them as shown by all the calls, emails, notes and the great crowds that were present for each game.

Coach Crider, his staff, and his team were full aware that they were representing the 13th Region in their tournament bid and were humbled by the opportunity that they had. Again, on behalf of our entire school community, thank you so very much!! Go Jackets.

Amon W. Couch, Ed.D

Superintendent, Williamsburg Independent School District