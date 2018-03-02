Letter: Dole thanks supporters of Region 9 swimming championships













To the Editor:

The KHSAA Region 9 High School Swimming and Diving Championship were held at the Stivers Wellness and Aquatic Center February 9-10. The prelims were held Friday the 9th with 285 swimmers and the Championship Finals were swum Saturday. The swimmers represented 18 different High Schools. This is the 5th year that this Championship meet has been held in Barbourville. I had the pleasure to serve in an official capacity again this year and want to recognize the many volunteers and supporters that made this meet a success.

I want to first express my deep appreciation to Tucker Ballinger, President & CEO of Forcht Bank, for being a major supporter of the meet, and for all the staff they provided to work the meet. Mike Sharpe and Cory Chestnut and staff are true community supporters that make a difference locally and in Kentucky. In addition to Forcht Bank staff, I want to thank many KCEOC volunteers who pitched in to help, and Mike Phipps for gathering donations.

This Championship Meet takes a major effort by lots of people to make it a success and show of our area to a large number of visitors. I want to thank Dee Dole, meet director and former Center Director and all the Stivers Center staff for making us all proud to have such a facility here in Southeastern Kentucky that provides a quality experience to competitors. The Stivers Wellness and Aquatic Center is a major asset to all of us here in Southeastern Kentucky.

I also want to recognize supporters that made our programming possible: Forcht Bank, Union College, Barbourville Tourism, Bill Oxendine, David’s Steaks Buffet Bakery, David Valentine, EKU Corbin, El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant, Herren Family Dental, Hometown Bank, Johnny Wheels, KCEOC, Little Caesars Pizza, Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant, Mike Mitchell, Mitchell Foods Retail Outlet, Partners for Education/Berea College, Philly Connection, PNC Bank, Sonny’s Sporting Goods, Subway of Barbourville, The Oven Mitt, Tri-County Chiropractic and University of the Cumberlands .

With the continued support of the local community, it is hoped that the Regional Swimming Championship will return next year.

Thank You

Paul D. Dole

KHSAA Region 9