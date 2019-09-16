Letter: ‘Crisis’ situations being used to push bad gun control measures











To the Editor:

Saul D. Alinsky (1909-1972) “The Father of modern community organizing” wrote a book called “Rules for Radicals” which outlined procedures to, more or less, stir up trouble for some political aim. Supposedly, the book begins with a dedication to Lucifer. I haven’t read it. Hillary Clinton and Barrack Obama are his devoted followers. She wrote her senior thesis on Alinsky’s work and Obama had numerous involvements with his work through the years.

One important principle for the effective troublemaker … er radical, is never wasting a good crisis.

Some folks would like the 2nd Amendment to go away just as we are having a spike in the number of mass murders in public places. A crisis.

They claim that to deal with this crisis, common sense says we have to get these assault rifles off the street. “Look what happened in Texas and Dayton”. Well actually those were pistols not rifles but the facts can be discounted when you have a good panic going. If Australia can do it so can we. We are NOT Australia!

Never mind that 99.9+% of gun owners are law abiding, patriotic citizens. Never mind that all these supposedly vital, common sense laws generally violate the 2nd Amendment, with gun bans also violating Article 1 of the Constitution that prohibits ex post facto laws (not so in Australia) and the so called red flag laws can be enacted without due process.

That’s a pretty big deal.

People are understandably upset at these tragic murders but penalizing the law abiding in mass is a really bad idea.

There are too many untraceable weapons and any sweeping registration program would be met with both massive noncompliance and legal challenges. It would have nothing but bad effects for years and may not save a single life. The last assault weapons ban has been judged ineffective by several studies.

What we are seeing in this country today is unprecedented in our nation’s history. Never before have we had the contentious turnover of power from one President to another. This is all straight from the Rules for Radicals. They have an agenda and are striving to use these tragedies to help advance it.

The insane walk among us and gun control legislation will not alter that fact. You can look to the 2nd Amendment for your own protection or go unarmed. Just leave me alone because I’m not hurting anyone and hope I never do.

Our Senators from Kentucky are not giving me great confidence at the moment but we’ll see how it goes.

If they DO NOT prove loyal to their promised support of the 2nd Amendment we would be better off without them. I would rather know I had an enemy representing me than think I had a friend and be wrong.

If President Trump stays true we will be in good shape.

“Laws that forbid the carrying of arms…disarm only those who are neither inclined nor determined to commit crimes…Such laws make things much worse for the assaulted and better for the assailants; they serve rather to encourage than to prevent homicides, for an unarmed man may be attacked with greater confidence than an armed man.” — Thomas Jefferson

Simper Fi

Butch Housman

Williamsburg