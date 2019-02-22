Letter: Corbin Kiwanis Club chili supper set for March 8; everyone invited













To the Editor:

The Corbin Kiwanis Club has established priorities to help improve the quality of life for our people. The Annual Chili Supper is a key part of our fundraising effort to support scholarships for Corbin and Lynn Camp High School Students each year. Students apply each spring and at least five students each year receive some tuition support. Many of these winning students select our area colleges such as the University of the Cumberlands, Union, EKU, and our Community Colleges.

The chili supper will happen this year on March 8, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the new Corbin Middle School.

Corbin Kiwanis also is dedicated on assisting our Senior Citizens Center, Appalachian Children’s Home, Ronald McDonald House, Kentucky Children’s Hospital, Corbin Soccer Boosters Club, Corbin High Music and Drama Departments, Baptist Health Corbin Auxiliary and Comprehensive Care, and Tri-County Theatre Group. We work close to our Corbin Public Library as it provides excellent services to our children and adults in many ways and are now working with the White Flag Ministry.

The quality of life for area citizens can be improved when its citizens and Civic Clubs work together with Churches, businesses, and local government. A community whose citizens share a “Worthy Purpose” build a place people love to live.

Corbin’s Kiwanis Club also has Heather Barrineau who is the Lt. Governor of Kiwanis Kentucky-Tennessee District. Later this year we will sponsor a Pancake Breakfast to bring us all together to work on these and other worthy projects. Hope you had a wonderful Valentine’s Day.

Carla Thomas, President

Corbin Kiwanis Club