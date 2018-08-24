Letter: Chamber director thankful for NIBROC support













To the Editor:

The 66th Annual NIBROC Festival was a great success, from set-up on Wednesday evening to clean-up on Saturday night. The extent of assistance and cooperation from the City of Corbin was tremendous and I’d like to thank everyone who had a part in helping with any and all aspects of NIBROC 2018. Wednesday evening went extremely well, despite a downpour during the vendor staging, much in part to the city workers, police officers, firefighters and chamber volunteers that weathered the storm to help get vendors in place.

My sincere gratitude to all of the NIBROC sponsors and corporate chamber sponsors. Without our sponsors, there would be no NIBROC.

To the City of Corbin: Corbin City Manager, Marlon Sams and City Commissioners Trent Knuckles and Andrew Pennington, Corbin Public Works Director Gary Kelly and his staff, Police Chief Rusty Hederick and the Corbin Police Department and Fire Chief Barry McDonald and the Corbin Fire Department, thanks so much for all of your help.

Thank you to the Corbin City Utilities employees and to Maggy Kriebel, Corbin Tourism Director, who were all ready and willing to lend a hand. Your assistance is much appreciated.

Thanks to Mark Norvell and his staff at Delta Gas for preparing the volleyball courts and to Cody Petrey for stepping in to manage the volleyball brackets and organize the playing schedule.

I am not only grateful, I am also very proud that our town can come together, in the spirit of community, and work collectively for the benefit of all Corbin citizens. It was a great NIBROC.

Bruce Carpenter

Executive Director

Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce