Letter: ‘Boys from Corbin’ author sad to hear of passing of Bob Terrell











To the Editor:

I am very sorry to hear of the passing of my friend Bob Terrell. While writing the book “Boys From Corbin,” Bob was a source of information, not only of Corbin’s history, but insight into his teammates athletic abilities.

Maybe I could have written the book without his help, but for sure it was better because of him.

As most know, Bob worked away from Corbin for years, and could have probably lived anywhere in America, but chose to return to the town he loved … Corbin. His passion for sports, politics and others never faltered. Bob was the epitome of a Redhound.

I’m glad he was my friend.

Gary P. West

Bowling Green