









Letha Petrey, age 89, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Heritage in Corbin, Ky. She was born October 2, 1931 in Whitley County, KY to the late Thomas and Angeline Canada Privett. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard “Bill” Petrey; a daughter, Patsy Sulfridge; three grandchildren, Angela Canada, Danny Sulfridge and Sherrie Lynn Smith; four sisters, Flora Campbell, Ethel Bryant, Dorothy Campbell and Pearl Perkins; two brothers, John Dave Privett and Marvin Privett.

She is survived by seven children: Carla Cobb (Jerry) of Johnson City, TN, June Myers of Williamsburg, KY, Orene Prewitt (Larry) of Williamsburg, KY, Charlotte Petrey of McCreary County, KY, Nancy Canada of Williamsburg, KY, Mitchell Petrey of Johnson City, TN, and Rodney Petrey (Shannon) of Corbin, KY; 26 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Faye Bryant of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held on Sunday, April 18, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Dorman Patrick and Rev. Bill Meadors officiating. Interment was in Canadatown Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.