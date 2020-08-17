









Letha King Marlow went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin. She was born on December 19, 1934 in Middlesboro, Kentucky. In addition to her mother, Pearly King, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bud and Lizzy King; her husband of 28 years, James Marlow; and three of her children, Gary Marlow, Ricky (Sue) Marlow and Sue Marlow.

Letha was of the Baptist faith and baptized under the Spirit. She also attended church whenever possible at Faber Baptist Church.

She will be lovingly remembered by the following members of her family: sons, Chip (Jackie) Marlow and Jed (Kim) Marlow; daughter-in-law, Juanita Marlow; grandchildren: Timothy (Jeanie) Marlow, Casey Marlow, David (Tammy) Marlow, John Marlow, Kaye (Quinton) Mason, Amanda Marlow, Tiffany (Bobby) Hensley, Matthew (Tera) Marlow, Nikki Marlow, Stephanie Miracle, Jennifer Allen, Jamie (Mindy) Allen, EJ (Dianna) Marlow, Tracy (Desiree) Bertram, Jason (Becky) Partin, Kristy (Kevin) Wright, and Justin Marlow; as well as 41 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Sue Littrell, Marie Dixon, and Linda Marlow; and a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

Funeral service was held Saturday, August 15, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel. She was laid to rest in the Marlow Cemetery on Browns Creek. Music and singing was provided by the Heck family.Pastor Terry Warwick officiated. Eulogy was read by John Miles.Pallbearers included her grandsons.

