‘Let Freedom Ring’ ceremony planned Saturday at Cumberlands’ Patriot Park











Federal Judge Eugene E. Siler II will be the keynote speaker at an Independence Day ceremony Saturday honoring the 13 original colonies. Siler is a senior judge for the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals for the United States.

The Captain Charles Gatliff Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, the Kentucky Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, and the William-Whitley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are leading the “Let Freedom Ring” bell ringing celebration.

It will start at 11 a.m. at Patriot Park on the campus of the University of the Cumberlands, which is where the 9-11 memorial and a replica of the Liberty Bell are located.

“Guests will be able to sit under three tents, which will be provided by Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg, and sit on the chairs provided by the university. We will space the seating in order to comply with the current guidelines for social distancing due to the coronavirus. Everyone is invited to join us for this joyous occasion,” said David Etter, president of the Charles Gatliff Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.

The event will conclude with a ringing of the replica of the Liberty Bell 13 times in honor of the 13 original colonies.

The public is invited to attend.

In the event of rain, the ceremony will be moved indoors to the Gatliff Chapel on the opposite end of campus.