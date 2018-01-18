











Leslie Rasaliee Nantz, 41, of McNeil Corn Creek Road, Rockholds, departed this life on Friday, January 12, 2018 at her home.

She was born on August 31, 1976 in Corbin. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Gary “Bones” Carter.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Nantz of Rockholds; two daughters, Rebecca Nantz and Reagan Nantz of Rockholds; mother, Gina Durham and her husband Jeff of Corbin; father, Jimmy Elliott and wife Brenda of Woodbine; three sisters, Charidy Carter of Rockholds, Heather Elliott of Woodbine and Amy Evans of Corbin; two brothers, Jim Elliott and wife Brittany of Woodbine and Gary Carter and wife Jessica of Corbin; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Monday, January 15, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Seals and Rev. Danny Fore officiating.

Following the service she was laid to rest in the Corn Creek Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.