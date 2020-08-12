Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Leslie Campbell, Jr.

Posted On 12 Aug 2020
Mr. Leslie Campbell, Jr., 70, of Barbourville, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in Barbourville. A daughter, Sheila Berry, survives.

The family will receive friends from 6-9 pm Thursday, August 13, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 1pm Friday at the funeral home with Rev. Matt Church and Rev. Tony Jackson officiating. Burial will be in the Chance Cemetery on Rt. 6.

COVID regulations require that those attending to social distance and to wear a mask.

Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

