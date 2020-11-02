









Leroy Jones, age 52, of Upper Briar Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 25, 1968 in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to the late Marshal and Avalene (Earl) Jones. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Troy Jones.

He is survived by a brother, James Jones of Williamsburg; two sisters, Debbie Lee of Williamsburg and Nancy Vanover (Harold) of Corbin; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Tuesday, November 3, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be at 3:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 3, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Meadors officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Jellico Creek Cemetery.

