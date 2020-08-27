









Leora Partin Petrey, age 100, of Jacksboro, Tennessee, departed this life on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the home of her daughter.

She was born on May 12, 1920 in Whitley County, Kentucky, to the late Shelton Turner Partin and Nancy Malinda (Holloway) Partin. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Willard Thomas Petrey Sr.; sons, Tommy Petrey, Bobby Petrey, and Billy Petrey; grandson, Travis Petrey; and granddaughter, Sarah Aufrance.

Leora was a member of Apostolic Lighthouse Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda Simpson of Jacksboro, Tennessee, Patsy Underwood and husband Tommy of Williamsburg, Kentucky, Phyllis Perrine of Parma, Ohio and Pamela Wilson of Williamsburg, Kentucky; 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Sunday, August 30, at Croley Funeral Home.

The Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Sunday, August 30, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jim Roark and Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Clearfork Cemetery.

