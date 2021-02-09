









Leona Stanfill Hughes, age 86, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021 at her home. She was born September 23, 1934 in Clairfield, Tennessee.

Leona is preceded in death by her husband, Edward B. Hughes; father, James Siler Stanfill; mother, Laura Morgan Stanfill; brothers, Paul, Charles, Lloyd and Hugh Stanfill; and sisters, Estale Stanfill, Lena Stanfill, Mary Lamb and Pearl Siler.

She is survived by her sons, Danny Hughes and Billy Hughes; daughter, Debra Hughes; grandchildren, Ashley, Brittany, Emily, Chelsey and Faith; great-grandchildren, Liam, Sophia and Peyton; brother, Lonnie Stanfill; sister, Christine Dillard; in addition to a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Sam Walden officiating. Burial to follow in the Dulling Cemetery (Black Oak Community).

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.