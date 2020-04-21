









Leona Baird Smiddy Moses, age 77, Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at her home. She was born December 27, 1942 in Campbell County, Tennessee.

Leona was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Smiddy; son, James Smiddy; parents, Sam and Samatha Baird; brothers, R.L., Monore, Leon and Johnny Baird; and sisters, Evelyn Baird Campbell, Barbara Baird Richardson, Eldora Baird, Martha Baird, and Jean Baird Morgan.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Moses; grandchildren, Anthony Smiddy and wife Sandra and Sarah Padgett and husband Gene; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Baird Wilburn and Patsy Ruth Baird; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, April 22, at the Davis Cemetery (Branam Community) with Rev. Hansford Bolton officiating.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.