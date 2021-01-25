









Leland Lloyd Roaden, age 84, of Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, January 22, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family after battling cancer.

Leland was born to the late William “Bill” and Stella Steele Roaden on March 21, 1936 in Corbin, Kentucky. He was a member of West Corbin Christian Church where he served as a deacon. He was a Cumberland College Alumni and a US Army Veteran. Leland was a long time employee of First National Bank of Corbin.

He enjoyed bowling for over 55 years, winning many awards and serving as the local Tri-County Bowling Association Secretary for over 25 years. Leland was an avid supporter of Corbin sports, thru assisting with ticket sells for high school football and basketball games for many years. He also worked concession for Youth Soccer and helped supply homemade hotdog chili for both Corbin Soccer programs and Tri-County Youth Soccer.

In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by an infant daughter, Susan Gail Roaden; five brothers, Robert Glenn Roaden, Rev. William Roaden, Eugene Roaden, Kenneth Bobby Roaden, and Rev. Raymond Roaden; and one sister, Mary Lou Roaden.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Shirley P. Roaden of Corbin, Kentucky; two daughters, Kelly (Terry) Sutton of London, Kentucky, and Karen (Armando) Cima of Corbin Kentucky; three grandchildren, Trey Cima, Gabriel Cima and Sophia Cima; one sister, JoAnn (Wayne) Jump of Wapakoneta, Ohio; five sisters-in-law, Ruth Roaden, Lenoir City, TN, Lela Roaden, Billie Poynter, Mossie Poynter all of Corbin, Kentucky, Sandra Poynter of Lexington, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm., Wednesday, January 27, 2021 in the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Lucian Estridge officiating. Burial will follow in Corinth Cemetery with Terry Sutton, Armando Cima, Trey Cima, Gabriel Cima, James Curry and Glen Edward Tompkins serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends from 12:00pm until 2pm Wednesday at the funeral home. The family respectfully requests that COVID-19 guidelines of social distancing and wearing masks be followed.

