









Leland L. “Lee” Walters, 71, of Corbin, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at his home.

He was born and Harlan, and loved working on cars. Lee was a retired carrier from Corbin Deposit Bank.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ambers Walters; brother, Jerry Walters and sister, Sue Bolton.

Leland is survived by his wife, Drucilla Taft Walters; children, Leland Walters Jr. and Annitra Goble and husband Justin; mother, Betty North Walters Pennington; brother, James Walters and wife Judy; sisters, Bonnie Begley, and Betty Jean Johnson and husband Danny; grandchildren, Matthew, Cassandra, Alice, Tamika, Leland III, Nathan, Hunter, and McKenzee; 10 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Gayle Walters, and brother-in-law, Bill Taft.

Funeral service was held Sunday, July 7, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Cook and Bro. Dakota Rose officiating.

Burial followed in Rest Haven Cemetery.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.