Leland L. “Lee” Walters
Leland L. “Lee” Walters, 71, of Corbin, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at his home.
He was born and Harlan, and loved working on cars. Lee was a retired carrier from Corbin Deposit Bank.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ambers Walters; brother, Jerry Walters and sister, Sue Bolton.
Leland is survived by his wife, Drucilla Taft Walters; children, Leland Walters Jr. and Annitra Goble and husband Justin; mother, Betty North Walters Pennington; brother, James Walters and wife Judy; sisters, Bonnie Begley, and Betty Jean Johnson and husband Danny; grandchildren, Matthew, Cassandra, Alice, Tamika, Leland III, Nathan, Hunter, and McKenzee; 10 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Gayle Walters, and brother-in-law, Bill Taft.
Funeral service was held Sunday, July 7, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Cook and Bro. Dakota Rose officiating.
Burial followed in Rest Haven Cemetery.
Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.