









Leland Jr. Prewitt, age 73, of Highland Park Drive, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at his home. Leland was born on March 15, 1948 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Garrett and Clemma (Smith) Prewitt. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Clyde Earl Prewitt, R.L. Prewitt, Clarence Prewitt and Lonnie Prewitt; infant brother, Garrett Prewitt; nephew, Allen Nelson; brothers-in-law, Mike Payne, Dale Mounce, Carlos Mounce and Roscoe Nelson; sister-in-law, Sue Prewitt and mother-in-law, Ruby Hinkle.

Leland was a member and deacon at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He retired from Delta Gas after 27 years of service.

He is survived by his wife of over 51 years, Fay (Mounce) Prewitt of Williamsburg; two sons, Rev. Roger Prewitt (Misty) and Jamie Prewitt (Felisha) of Williamsburg; nine grandchildren, Rachel King (Weston), Jake Prewitt, Sydnee Prewitt, Cooper Prewitt, Baylee Carroll, Jenna Prewitt, Gracie Strunk, Gabe Strunk and Raelyn Strunk; sister, Jewelene Nelson of Williamsburg; two brothers, Glennis Prewitt (Gerri) and Truman Prewitt (Glenda) of Williamsburg; sisters-in-law, Joyce Payne of Cincinnati, Ohio, Vada Prewitt of Fairfield, Ohio and Mona Prewitt of Williamsburg; special friend, Charles “Popcorn” Brummett; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 10, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, April 11, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roger Prewitt and Rev. James Hodge officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Steely Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family

