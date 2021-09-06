Leland “Doc” Chadwell











Leland Leslie “Doc” Chadwell, age 80 of Corbin, passed away on Tuesday August 31, 2021 at Beech Tree Manor in Jellico, TN.

He had been declining in health for the last several months and staying in a nursing home as of late.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Theresa; older brother, David; and his mother, Melzonia.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his brother, Golvin (Betty) Chadwell of Corbin; three sons, Richard Chadwell of Toledo, OH; David (Rosalyn) Chadwell of LaSalle, MI; Leland Gilbert of Monroe, MI: two daughters, Amanda and Melissa Chadwell of OH; a few step children and lots of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.

Doc loved without reservation and loved a crowd around him. He moved to Michigan in the mid 50’s and soon married. After going to work at Steel Castings then Ford Motor Co. and moved on to the Stone Quarry in Monroe, MI. Ending his work career in MI/OH and going to work at Marleau Hercules Fence Co. before moving back to Corbin in the late 80’s to live the rest of his life as a truck driver. One of his favorite stories he told was that he delivered newspapers to Colonel Sanders before the Colonel became famous for his chicken here in Corbin. Doc loved hunting, camping, shooting trap at the Rod and Gun Club in Monroe, coffee, fresh tomatoes out of the garden, Camel non-filters, Kentucky Gentlemen Whiskey, and sitting on his porch and mostly loved being called Papaw by his many grand kids.

We will all miss him very much and cherish his memory.

Visitation was held on Saturday September 4, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Golvin Chadwell Jr. officiating. Private burial was held at the Williams Cemetery in Corbin.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.