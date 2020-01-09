Legal Notices for that 1-8-20











NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

Permit # 918-0470

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase II Bond Release on Increment1 No. 1 of permit number 918-0470 which was last issued on June 6th 2016. The application covers an area of approximately 109.8 surface and 114.60 underground/auger acres for a total of 224.40 acres located approximately 0.7 mile south of Johnny Hollow Road’s intersection with KY Hwy 26 and on the waters of Watts Creek. The operation is further located 1.5 miles north of the community of Rockholds in Whitley County, Kentucky.

The bonds now in effect are as follows:

Increment one (1) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $332,800.00. Approximately 25% of the original bond amount of $332,800.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed in October 2015.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by February 7, 2020.

This is the final advertisement of the application. A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for February 10, 2020 at 9:00 am at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by February 7, 2020.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

Permit # 918-0447

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase II Bond Release on Increment 2 of permit number 918-0447, which was last issued on October 26, 2018. The application covers an area of approximately 484.99 surface acres located 0.9 miles east from the Maple Creek Road (KY HWY 779) junction with Brown Creek Road and located 600 feet southeast of Phoebe Fork and located 0.5 miles north of Perkins in Whitley County Kentucky.

The bonds now in effect are as follows:

Increment one (2) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $392,600. Approximately 25% of the original bond amount of $392,600 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed in March 2015.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by February 7, 2020.

This is the final advertisement of the application. A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for February 10, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by February 7, 2020.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., Inc., 7692 S. HWY 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769 has applied for a Phases I Bond Release on Increments 2 and 6 of Permit #918-0465, which was last issued on May 13, 2015. The application covers an area of Approximately 340 acres of surface area located 2.4 miles northeast of the community of Siler and 1.8 miles north of the confluence of Harpes Creek and Puncheon Branch in Whitley County. The permit area is approximately 1.16 miles north of the intersection of Puncheon Branch Road and Harpes Creek Road. The latitude is 36° 41’ 51” N and the longitude is 83° 55’ 33”W.

The bonds now in effect on Increment 2 are a Letter of Credit totaling $137,800.00 and a cash bond in the amount of $38,000.00. The Bond now in effect on increment 6 is a cash bond in the amount of $75,800.00.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, grading, fertilizing, seeding and mulching in May and June of 2018.

Written comments, objections or requests for a public or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Blvd., Frankfort, KY 40601, by February 15, 2020.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 9:00 AM on February 18, 2020 at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for hearing or informal Conference is received by: February 15, 2020.

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Anthony Pennington, 989 Tuttle Road, London, KY 40744 was appointed Administrator on 12/2/2019 for the estate of Crystal Renee Pennington (deceased), 1301 Tanglewood Drive, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the Administrator is Eric Dixon, PO Box 704, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Ricky G. Peace, PO Box 4, Siler, KY 40763 was appointed Administrator on 12/3/2019 for the estate of Emmadean Peace (deceased), PO Box 5, Siler, KY 40763.

Rita Ward Jones, 181 Ward Cemetery Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Ancillary Administratrix on 12/17/2019 for the estate of Laura Blessing Ward (deceased), 4916 Richland Drive, Raleigh, NC 27601. The attorney for the Administratrix is Tyler Suttle, 303 S. Main Street, London, KY 40743.

Andrea Mowery, 7641 South Highway 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Administratrix on 12/17/2019 for the estate of Jerry Bryant (deceased), 30 Lee Price Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the Administratrix is Hon. Mary-Ann Smyth, PO Box 425, Corbin, KY 40702.

Brenda Jeanine Ronsen, 510 Maiden Bend, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Executrix on 12/17/2019 for the estate of Brenda Darnell Smith Thornhill (deceased), 2596 N Highway 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Norman Peace, 700 Lot Mud Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Administrator on 12/17/2019 for the estate of Norman Dewayne Peace (deceased), 984 Verne Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Glennos Eugene Carter, Jr., 5620 Tackett Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Executor on 12/17/2019 for the estate of Minnie Lenora Carter (deceased), 5620 Tackett Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the Executor is Don Moses, 113 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Robin Lee Parsley, 71 Litteral Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Administratrix on 12/30/2019 for the estate of David Tillman Bargo (deceased), 97 Litteral Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the Administratrix is Hon. M. Seth Reeves, 800 18th Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Given under my hand this 30th day of December, 2019.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY/WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Wilma Croley has filed the final settlement for Flossie Paul (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 2/4/2020 at 11:00 AM.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to February 1st, 2020.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Given under my hand this 30th day of December, 2019.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY CIRCUIT/DISTRICT COURTS

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Christopher Steve Smith, 170 Park Side Drive, Unit 104, Fletcher, NC 28732 was appointed Executor on 12/16/19 for the estate of Rachel Lillian Smith (deceased), 3070 Jacks Fork Road, Rockholds, KY 40759. Attorney for the Executor is Shane A. Romines, PO Drawer 1580, Corbin, KY 40702.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 30th day of December, 2019.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY/WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

ILYAN, INC, PO Box 32981, Knoxville, TN 37930 hereby declares intention to apply for a NQ Retail Malt Beverage Package Transitional License no later than January 31, 2020. The business to be licensed will be located at 811 S Highway 25W, Williamsburg, Kentucky 40769 doing business as Tobacco Barn #2.

The president is Ahmed Hemani of 11225 Fox Brook Lane, Knoxville, TN 37932 and vice-president is Shireen Hemani of 11225 Fox Brook Lane, Knoxville, TN 37932.

Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Dept of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 1003 Twilight Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601-8400, within 30 days (KRS 243.430) of the date of this legal publication.

PUBLIC NOTICE

1st Reading of an ordinance 2019-12 related to Amending ORD 88-04 for Garbage Collection was read on 12/17/19. 2nd Reading is scheduled for 01/21/20 during the regular scheduled meeting of the Whitley County Fiscal Court. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

PAT WHITE, JR., COUNTY JUDGE EXECUTIVE