Legal Notices for 9-9-20











PUBLIC NOTICE

An Emergency Ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $236,883.00 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $236,883.00 was passed on 08/18/2020. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

Pat White, Jr., County Judge Executive

INVITATION TO BID

CORBIN BOARD OF EDUCATION

FOODSERVICE VEHICLES

The Corbin Board of Education will receive separate sealed bids for the purchase of 2 vehicles for the foodservice department. Please contact Janie Keith or Kristy McKiddy at the Corbin Board of Education at 606-528-1303 to obtain the bid specifications. Bid specifications are available at Corbin Board of Education, 108 Roy Kidd Avenue, Corbin, Kentucky, 40701 during regular office hours from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Bid deadline is 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Bids will be opened at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Bids received after the scheduled closing time will be returned unopened to bidder. The Corbin Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

Permit# 918-0470

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase III Bond Release on Increment1 No. 1 of permit number 918-0470 which was last issued on June 6th 2016. The application covers an area of approximately 109.8 surface and 114.60 underground/auger acres for a total of 224.40 acres located approximately 0.7 mile south of Johnny Hollow Road’s intersection with KY Hwy 26 and on the waters of Watts Creek. The operation is further located 1.5 miles north of the community of Rockholds in Whitley County, Kentucky.

The bonds now in effect are as follows:

Increment one (1) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $332,800.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $332,800.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed in October 2015.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by 10/9/2020.

This is the final advertisement of the application. A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 10/12/2020 at 9:00 am at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by 10/9/2020.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

Permit# 918-0413

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase III Bond Release on Increments No. 1, and 3 of permit number 918-0413 which was last issued on May 20th 2014. The application covers an area of approximately 128.96 surface acres located approximately three (3) miles north of the community of Nevisdale, Kentucky, in Whitley County, Kentucky. The proposed operation is approximately two and half (2.5) miles north of Rock Springs Road intersection with Kentucky Highway 904 and 0.1 mile south east of Rock Springs Road intersection with Hamlin Hollow Road just south of Mulberry Creek.

The bonds now in effect are as follows:

Increment one (1) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $231,100.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $231,100.00 is included in this application for release. Increment three (3) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $10,000.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $10,000.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed in March 2014.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, #300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by 10/9/2020.

This is the final advertisement of the application. A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 10/12/82020 at 11:00 am the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by 10/9/2020.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

Permit# 918-0476

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase II Bond Release on Increment 1, and a Phase II & III Bond Release on Increment 3 of permit number 918-0476 which was last issued on 7/8/2019. The application covers an area of approximately 229.12 acres located approximately 0.8 miles northwest of KY 779 junction with KY 3423 and located 2.2 miles northwest of the confluence of an un-named tributary of Meadow Creek in Whitley County, Kentucky. The operation is further located 3.9 miles southeast of Rockholds, Kentucky.

The bonds now in effect are as follows:

Increment one (1) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $152,100.00. Approximately 25% of the original bond amount of $152,100.00 is included in this application for release.

Increment three (3) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $109,900.00. Approximately 25% of the original bond amount of $109,900.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed March 2018.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by 10/9/2020.

This is the final advertisement of the application. A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 10/12/2020 at 10:00 am the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by 10/9/2020.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

Permit# 918-0447

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase II & III Bond Release on Increments No. 3, 4, & 5 and Phase III on Increment 2 of permit number 918-0447 which was last issued on October 26, 2018. The application covers an area of approximately 484.99 surface acres located 0.9 miles east from the Maple Creek Road (KY HWY 779) junction with Brown Creek Road and located 600 feet southeast of Phoebe Fork and located 0.5 miles north of Perkins in Whitley County Kentucky.

The bonds now in effect are as follows: Increment one (2) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $392,600. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $392,600 is included in this application for release.

Increment three (3) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $191,900.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $191900 is included in this application for release.

Increment four (4) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $ 129,000.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $ 129,000.00 is included in this application for release.

Increment five (5) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $272,500.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $272,500.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed in March 2015.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor by 10/9/2020

This is the final advertisement of the application. A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 10/12 2020 at 1:00 pm the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by10/9/2020.

LEGAL NOTICE:

The Corbin Public Library, established under KRS 173.310, provides library services to citizens in Corbin, Kentucky. In accordance with Chapter 65A and 424 of the Kentucky Revised Statutes, the financial records of the Corbin Public Library for the Period of July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020 may be inspected at the Corbin Public Library, 215 Roy Kidd Ave., Corbin, Kentucky during administrative office hours; Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Wednesday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Inquiries should be made to the library director.

LEGAL NOTICE

The Whitley County Public Library, established under KRS 173.720, provides library services to citizens in Whitley County, Kentucky. In accordance with Chapters 65 and 424 of the Kentucky Revised Statutes, the financial records of the Whitley County Public Library District for the Period of July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020 may be inspected at the Whitley County Public Library, 285 S 3rd St, Williamsburg, Kentucky during administrative office hours: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Inquiries should be made to the library director.

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Gary E. Johnson, 610 Walnut Ridge Drive, London, KY 40741 was appointed as executor on 8/10/2020 for the estate of Zella M. Johnson (deceased), 192 Bacon Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 31st day of August, 2020.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK – DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY/WILLIAMSBURG, KY. 40769

NOTICE:

Kimberly Frost has filed the final settlement for the estate of Ruth Marie Paul (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 10/12/2020 at 9:00 AM.

Exeptions, if any, must be filed prior to October 1st, 2020.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 100 Main Street, Courtroom D, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Given under my hand this 31st day of August, 2020.

GARY W. BARTON,

WHITLEY CIRCUIT/DISTRICT COURTS, WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF JESSE WILLIAM WALTERS, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of JESSE W. WALTERS, Deceased were issued on November 20, 2017 in Case No. 17-P-228, to Whitney Sisson of Cumberland Valley National Bank, pending in the Probate Court of Knox County, Kentucky. All persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present same within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Claims should be addressed to Whitney Sisson, Estate of Jesse W. Walters, Deceased, and may be presented at the following address: Whitney Sisson CVNB 1721 Nicholasville Road, Lexington, KY 40503. Signed this 25th day of August, 2020.

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF THELMA LUCILLE WALTERS, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of THELMA LUCILLE WALTERS, Deceased were issued on December 3, 2019 in Case No. 19-P-322, to Whitney Greer of Cumberland Valley National Bank, pending in the Probate Court of Knox County, Kentucky. All persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present same within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Claims should be addressed to Whitney Greer, Estate of Thelma Lucille Walters, Deceased, and may be presented at the following address: Whitney Greer CVNB 1721 Nicholasville Road, Lexington, KY 40503. Signed this 25th day of August, 2020.

PUBLIC HEARING

Corbin Independent Board of Education will hold a public hearing at the Corbin High School, 1901 Snyder Street, Corbin, KY 40701 on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. to hear public comments regarding a proposed general fund tax levy of 69.3 cents on real property and 69.3 cents on personal property. The General Fund tax levied in fiscal year 2020 was 69.3 cents on real property and 69.3 cents on personal property and produced revenue of $3,443,676. The proposed General Fund tax rate of 69.3 cents on real property and 69.3 cents on personal property is expected to produce $3,743,446. Of this amount, $593,863 is from new and personal property. The compensating tax for FY 2021 is 68.1 cents on real property and 68.1 cents on personal property and is expected to produce $3,678,624.

The general area of which revenues of $299,770 is to allocated are as follows: Cost of collections $11,991; and transportation and school safety initiatives including school resource officers $287,779.

The General Assembly has required publication of this advertisement and information contained herein.