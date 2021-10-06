Legal Notices for 9-8-2021











NOTICE:

In compliance with other applicable pro­visions of KRS Chap­ter 424, Bell-Whit­ley CAA, Inc. has available for review at their 129 Pine Street, Pineville, KY location their adopted budget, fi­nancial statements, and most recent au­dit. Please contact Leigh Anne Eldridge at (606) 337-3044 or (606) 549-3933. Bell-Whitley CAA, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given that Firestone Industrial Products, has filed an application with the Energy and Environment Cabinet to restore the eroded stream along the south side of Firestone Blvd with either a Redi-Rock retaining wall or Flexamat erosion control mats. There will be grading along the stream to give it a smooth, even slope. The property is located At the Firestone Plant in Williamsburg, KY 1600 feet south of the intersection of KY-92 and US-25W. Any comments or objections can be submitted via email to: DOWFloodplain@ky.gov Kentucky Division of Water, Floodplain Management Section, 300 Sower Blvd. Frankfort, KY 40601. Call 502-564-3410 with questions.

NOTICE:

Debra Petrey has filed the final settlement for the estate of Chad McKeithan (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 10/18/2021 at 10:00 am.

Cheryl Mayne has filed the final settlement for the estate of Betty Arleane Johnson (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 10/04/2021 at 10:00 am.

Sheila Tye has filed the final settlement for the estate of Alan Glenn Tye (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 10/04/2021 at 10:00 am.

Mona Owens has filed the final settlement for the estate of Frances Waneta Baker (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 10/18/2021 at 10:00 am.

Lisa Osborne has filed the final settlement for the estate of Thelma Irene Frazier (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 10/18/2021 at 10:00 am.

Donna Levan has filed the final settlement for the estate of Allen Scott Levan (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 10/25/2021 at 10:00 am.

Teresa Bunch has filed the final settlement for the estate of Robert R. Bunch (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 10/25/2021 at 10:00 am.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to October 1st, 2021 .

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court; 100 Main Street, Courtroom D, Williamsburg, KY 40769. Given under my hand this 31st day of August, 2021.

Gary W. Barton

Whitley Circuit/District Courts

Williamsburg, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Theresa McKinney; 255 Walden Post Office Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed as administratrix on 08/16/2021 for the estate of Johnny Andrew McKinney (deceased); 255 Walden Post Office Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Patricia Ann McKiddy; 637 Mount Morgan Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed as administratrix on 08/16/2021 for the estate of James Lee McKiddy (deceased) 637 Mount Morgan Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. Attorney for the administratrix is James H. Wren II; P.O. Box 6, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Tammy McGregor; 175 Incline Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed administratrix on 08/23/2021 for the estate of John Alan McGregor (deceased) 175 Incline Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Nancy Meadows; 454 Ward Cemetery Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed as executrix on 08/23/2021 for the estate of Lorna Kaye Lanham (deceased) 1508 Roosevelt Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment. Given under my hand this 31st day of August, 2021.

Gary W. Barton, Clerk

District & Circuit Courts

Whitley County

Williamsburg, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Vivian S. Woods; 1503 Basildon Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466 was appointed executrix on 8/2/2021 for the estate of Annasue S. Davis (deceased); 320 Pine Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the executrix is Hon. Eugene E. Siler, III.; P.O Drawer 630, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Lois Carol Frelin; 1299 Owens Road, Rockholds, KY 40759 was appointed executrix on 8/24/2021 for the estate of Thomas David Frelin (deceased); 1299 Owens Road, Rockholds, KY 40759. The attorney for the executrix is Tommie L. Weatherly; P.O. Box 1094, London, KY 40743.

Roy Keys; 199 Ward Cemetery Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed administrator on 8/6/2021 for the estate of Penney Alisa Keys (deceased); 199 Ward Cemetery Road, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the administrator is Hon. Aaron Howard; P.O. Box 1546, Corbin, KY 40701.

Given under my hand this 31st day or August 2021.

Gary W. Barton, Clerk

District & Circuit Courts

Whitley County

Williamsburg, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Roy Brock has filed the final settlement for the estate of Darlene Saylor (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 10/5/2021@ 11 am.

Travis Adkins has filed the final settlement for the estate of Geneva E. Adkins (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 10/5/2021@ 11 am.

Herschel Roaden has filed the final settlement for the estate of Flora A. Liford (deceased). The final settlement will be held on 10/5/2021 @ 11 am.

Jessica Owens has filed the final settlement for the estate of Roy Wayne Owens (deceased). The final settlement will be held on 10/5/2021@ 11 am.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to October 1st, 2021 .

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court; 805 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701. Given under my hand this 31st day of August, 2021.

Gary W. Barton

Whitley Circuit/District Courts

Williamsburg, KY 40769

Corbin Site

(City of Corbin Notice)

A public hearing regarding the use of Tax Increment Financing for the proposed Cumberland Run Project will be held as required by KRS 65.7047 by the City of Corbin, Kentucky (the “City”) at 4 P.M. on September 16th, at Corbin City Hall, 805 S Main Street, Corbin, Kentucky 40701.

The TIF plan considers providing incremental tax rebates to assist in the development of the Local Development Area, through a pledge of 50% of the incremental increase in the City and County of Knox, Kentucky (the “County”) occupational and real property taxes from the Local Development Area, which is an approximately 145 acre area north of and adjacent to KY 3041 (Corbin Bypass) and generally centered around Allison Blvd next to Benchmark Family Services offices. The plan also contemplates a pledge of incremental taxes from the other special districts that may pledge their tax revenues from the Local Development Area to support the Project.

Williamsburg Site

(Whitley County & City of Williamsburg Notice)

A public hearing regarding the use of Tax Increment Financing for the proposed Cumberland Run Project, often called the “Cumberland Mint”, will be held as required by KRS 65.7047 by the City of Williamsburg, Kentucky (the “City”) and the County of Whitley, Kentucky (the “County”) at 6 P.M. on September 16th, at Williamsburg City Hall, 423 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky 40769.

The TIF plan considers providing incremental tax rebates to assist in the development of the Local Development Area, through a pledge of 50% of the incremental increase in City and County occupational and real property taxes from the Local Development Area, which is an approximately 18 acre area bordered by the west side of I-75, the north side of Kentucky Highway 92, the east side of Penny Lane, and the south side of Waterpark Way, and excluding the Whitley County Health Department property. The plan also contemplates a pledge of incremental taxes from the other special districts that may pledge their tax revenues from the Local Development Area to support the Project.