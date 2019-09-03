Legal Notices for 9-4-19











NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that American Highwall Mining, 212 Kendall Avenue, Chilhowie, Virginia 24319 has applied for Phase I Bond Release on Increment No.’s 4, 5 and 6 of Permit Number 918-0434, which was last issued on August 22, 2018. Increment No. 4 covers an area of approximately 15.9 acres, Increment No. 5 covers an area of approximately 15.9 acres and Increment No. 6 covers an area of approximately 12.6 acres a located 1.2 miles east of junction of the Jack’s Fork Road and KY Rt. 26 & 1.0 miles Southeast of Rockhold in Whitley County.

The permit is approximately 0.1 miles south of Helton Hollow. The latitude is 36° 48’ 28”. The longitude is 84° 06’ 15”.

The bond now in effect for Increment No. 4 of Permit Number 918-0434 is a Cash Bond in the amount of fifty thousand dollars ($50,000.00), which sixty (60%) of the bond at fifty thousand dollars ($50,000.00), is being requested for release.

Reclamation work performed on Increment No. 4 includes: backfilling, final grading and seeding completed in the May 2018.

The bond now in effect for Increment No. 5 of Permit Number 918-0434 is a Cash Bond in the amount of fifty thousand dollars ($50,000.00), which sixty (60%) of the bond at fifty thousand dollars ($50,000.00), is being requested for release.

Reclamation work performed on Increment No. 5 includes: backfilling, final grading and seeding completed in the November 2018.

The bond now in effect for Increment No. 6 of Permit Number 918-0434 is a Cash Bond in the amount of fifty thousand dollars ($50,000.00), which sixty (60%) of the bond at fifty thousand dollars ($50,000.00), is being requested for release.

Reclamation work performed on Increment No. 6 includes: backfilling, final grading and seeding completed in the April 2019.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Blvd. 2nd Floor, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601, by October 18, 2019.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for October 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Department for Natural Resource’s Middlesboro Regional Office located at 1804 Cumberland Ave., Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965. The hearing will be canceled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by October 18, 2019.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 861-8018, Renewal

In accordance with KRS 350.055 notice is hereby given that Arq Corbin, LLC, 301 East Main Street, Suite 1100, Lexington, KY, 40507 has applied for renewal of a permit for a prep plant, coal recovery and reclamation operation located 0.25 miles east of Corbin in Knox and Whitley Counties. The operation disturbs 470.5 surface acres.

The operation is approximately 1 mile south of US 25W’s junction with KY 312 and located on Lynn Camp Branch.

The operation is located on the Corbin U.S.G.S. 7-1/2 minute quadrangle map. The operation is a coal recovery operation. The surface area is owned by CH Development L.L.C.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Division Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY, 40965. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Second Reading of a proposed Ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2019-2020, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $306,615.00 and increasing/decreasing expenditures in various Funds in the amount of $306,615.300 will be held on 09/17/19 at 4:00 PM in the Whitley County Fiscal Court Room during a Regular Meeting. A copy of the proposed Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

PAT WHITE, JR., COUNTY JUDGE EXECUTIVE

LEGAL NOTICE

The Whitley County Public Library, established under KRS 173.720, provides library services to citizens in Whitley County, Kentucky. In accordance with Chapters 65 and 424 of the Kentucky Revised Statutes, the financial records of the Whitley County Public Library District for the Period of July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019 may be inspected at the Whitley County Public Library, 285 S 3rd St, Williamsburg, Kentucky during administrative office hours: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Inquiries should be made to the library director.

NOTICE OF HEARING TAX LEVY

WILLIAMSBURG INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Williamsburg Independent School District will hold a public hearing in the Conference Room/Main Office of Williamsburg Independent Schools, located at 1000 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769 on September 13, 2019 at 12:00 PM to hear public comments regarding a proposed general fund tax levy of 49.80 cents on real property and 49.80 cents on personal property.

The General Fund tax levied in fiscal year 2019 was 48.60 cents on real property and 48.60 cents on personal property and produced revenue of $755.035. The proposed General Fund tax rate of 49.60 on personal property and 49.60 on personal property is expected to produce $832,830. Of this amount $125,625 is from new and personal property. The compensating rate for 2020 is 47.7 cents on real property and 47.7 cents on personal property and is expected to produce $800,928. KRS 160

The general areas to which revenue above 2019 revenue will be allocated $31,902 to Instruction.

The General Assembly has required publication of this advertisement and information contained herein.