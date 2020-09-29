Legal Notices for 9-30-20











INVITATION TO BID

CORBIN BOARD OF EDUCATION

PRESCHOOL ROOF REPLACEMENT

The Corbin Board of Education will receive separate sealed bids for the replacement of the roof on the Corbin Preschool, located at 614 Master Street, Corbin, KY 40701. Please contact Lisa Wine or Kristy McKiddy at the Corbin Board of Education at 606-528-1303 to obtain the bid specifications. Bid specifications are available at Corbin Board of Education, 108 Roy Kidd Avenue, Corbin, Kentucky, 40701 during regular office hours from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Bid deadline is 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Bids will be opened 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Bids received after the scheduled closing time will be returned unopened to bidder. The Corbin Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities.

NOTICE:

P&K Pizza, LLC d/b/a Heavenly Pizza of Corbin, hereby declares its intention(s) to apply for a NQ4 Retail Malt Beverage Drink License no later than 09/30/2020. The licensed premises will be located at 1038 Cumberland Falls Hwy., Corbin, Ky 40701. The sole owner/Officer(s) is Kimberly Anderkin, 701 Laurel River Rd., London, KY 40744.

Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 500 Mero St 2NE33, Frankfort, KY 40601, within thirty (30) days of the date of legal publication.

AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING THE PROPERTY TAX RATE FOR THE YEAR 2020

Ordinance #20-005

Be it ordained by the City Council of the City of Williamsburg, Kentucky, the 2020 tax rate for Real Property shall be 34.1 cents per $100 dollar valuation. Personal Property including automobiles shall be 43.99 cents per $100 dollar valuation.

Any City Property taxes unpaid as of January 1, 2021 shall be assessed a penalty of Ten (10) percent, as well as interest at the rate of six (6) percent until paid.

First Reading: September 17, 2020

Second Reading: September 21, 2020

Published: September 30, 2020

Roddy Harrison, Mayor

ATTEST: Teresa Black, City Clerk

PROPERTY TAX NOTICE

The 2020 Whitley County Property Tax will be due and payable beginning October 1, 2020. If you do not receive your bill in the next few days, please contact the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office. When mailing in your payment, please include a copy of the tax bill. If you wish to have a paid receipt returned to you, please enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope. The following dates will be the collection dates for Property tax bills:

2020 TAX COLLECTION SCHEDULE

2% Discount If Paid from October 1, 2020 – November 1, 2020

Face Amount if paid from November 2, 2020 – December 31, 2020

5% Penalty if paid from January 1, 2021 – January 31, 2021

21% Penalty if paid from February 1, 2021 – April 15, 2021

All Property tax bills that are not paid will be turned over as delinquent if not paid by April 15, 2021.

Please make checks payable to: Whitley County Sheriff, PO Box 118, Williamsburg, KY 40769