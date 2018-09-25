Legal Notices for 9-26-18













IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR SPECTRUM CHANNEL LINEUP

Communities Served: Montgomery County, KY. Effective on or after October 29, 2018, ION Television on Spectrum Select, channels 28, 231, & 1231, will no longer be available. ION programming will still be available on WKOI – ION on channels 15 & 975. For a complete channel lineup, visit Spectrum.com/channels. To view this notice online, visit Spectrum.net/Programmingnotices.

Communities Served: Cities of Burnside, Eubank, Ferguson, Harrodsburg, Lebanon, Liberty, Loretto, McKinney, Mount Vernon, New Haven, Nicholasville, Science Hill, Somerset, Springfield, Wilmore; Counties of Casey, Clay, Jessamine, Marion, Nelson (New Haven), Pulaski, Rockcastle and Washington (Springfield Hub) KY. city of Springfield OH. On or after 10/23/2018 Charter will start encrypting the Starter, Spectrum Basic, Standard, and Spectrum Select Service Tier offerings on your cable system. If you have a set-top box, digital transport adapter (DTA), or a retail CableCARD device connected to each of your TVs, you should be unaffected by this change. However, if you are currently receiving the Starter, Spectrum Basic, Standard, or Spectrum Select Service Tier offerings on any TV without equipment supplied by Charter, you will lose the ability to view any channels on that TV. If you are affected, you should contact Charter to arrange for the equipment you need to continue receiving your services. In such case, you are entitled to receive equipment at no additional charge or service fee for a limited period of time. The number and type of devices you are entitled to receive and for how long will vary. If you are a Starter or Spectrum Basic Service Tier customer and receive the service on your TV without Charter-supplied equipment, you are entitled to up to two devices for two years (five years if you also receive Medicaid). If you subscribe to a higher level of service and receive the Standard or Spectrum Select Service Tier offering on a secondary TV without Charter-supplied equipment, you are entitled to one device for one year. You can learn more about this equipment offer and eligibility for Residential at Spectrum.com/digitalnow or by calling 800-892-4357, or for Commercial at Business.Spectrum.com/DigitalNow or by calling 855-890-1101. To qualify for any equipment at no additional charge or service fee, you must request the equipment no later than the 120th day after the date your service is encrypted and satisfy all other eligibility requirements.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0491, Operator Revision 2

In accordance with 405 KAR 8:010, notice is hereby given that KLA Mining, Inc., 121 Vermillion Avenue, Whitesburg, KY 41858 intends to revise permit number 918-0491 to add an operator. The operator presently approved in the permit is the permittee. The new operator will be Seven Earthmovers, LLC, 454 West Highway 3094, East Bernstadt, KY, 40729

The operation is located 1.3 miles north of Faber in Whitley County. The operation is approximately 1 mile west from KY 26’s junction with Eaton Fork Road and located on Eaton Fork. The operation is on the Vox USGS 7 ½ minute quadrangle map.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department of Natural Resources Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middleboro, KY, 40965-1229. Written comments or objections must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, KY, 40601. All comments or objections must be received within 15 days of today’s date.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0491, Operator Revision 3

In accordance with 405 KAR 8:010, notice is hereby given that KLA Mining, Inc., 121 Vermillion Avenue, Whitesburg, KY 41858 intends to revise permit number 918-0491 to add an operator. The operator presently approved in the permit is Seven Earthmovers, LLC, 454 West Highway 3094, East Bernstadt, KY, 40729. The operator being added is Long Hole Augering Inc, 1685 Highway 80, Hindman, KY, 41822.

The operation is located 1.3 miles north of Faber in Whitley County. The operation is approximately 1 mile west from KY 26’s junction with Eaton Fork Road and located on Eaton Fork. The operation is on the Vox USGS 7 ½ minute quadrangle map.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department of Natural Resources Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middleboro, KY, 40965-1229. Written comments or objections must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, KY, 40601. All comments or objections must be received within 15 days of today’s date.