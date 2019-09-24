Legal Notices for 9-25-19











NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 861-8018, Renewal

In accordance with KRS 350.055 notice is hereby given that Arq Corbin, LLC, 301 East Main Street, Suite 1100, Lexington, KY, 40507 has applied for renewal of a permit for a prep plant, coal recovery and reclamation operation located 0.25 miles east of Corbin in Knox and Whitley Counties. The operation disturbs 470.5 surface acres.

The operation is approximately 1 mile south of US 25W’s junction with KY 312 and located on Lynn Camp Branch.

The operation is located on the Corbin U.S.G.S. 7-1/2 minute quadrangle map. The operation is a coal recovery operation. The surface area is owned by CH Development L.L.C.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Division Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY, 40965. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601. This is the final advertisement of the application. All comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be received within 30 days of today’s date.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR COMPUTER AIDED 911 DISPATCH SYSTEM

The City of Corbin, Kentucky, is accepting sealed proposals for a Computer Aided 911 Dispatch System.

Request for proposal specifications can be obtained and proposals shall be received at the Corbin Government Center, Office of the City Clerk, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701, until 4 p.m. EST, on September 30, 2019. Late bids will not be accepted.

Bids will be opened at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in the upstairs meeting room at the Corbin Government Center.

The City of Corbin reserves the right to accept or reject any/all bids/proposals.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Public Service Commission of Kentucky issued an order on September 12, 2019, scheduling a hearing to be held on October 8, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, in Hearing Room 1 of the Commission’s offices located at 211 Sower Boulevard in Frankfort, Kentucky, for the purpose of cross-examining witnesses in Case No. 2019-00228, which is Electronic Examination of the Application of the Fuel Adjustment Clause of Kentucky Utilities Company from November 1, 2018 through April 30, 2019.

This hearing will be streamed live and may be viewed on the PSC website, psc.ky.gov.

Kentucky Utilities Company 220 West Main Street Louisville, Kentucky 40202