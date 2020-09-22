Legal Notices for 9-23-20











ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

City of Corbin

Miller Park Little League Park Renovation Project

Corbin, Kentucky

Separate sealed bids for the construction of this contract will be received by the City of Corbin, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, Kentucky 40702, until Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 2:00 P.M. local time.

Immediately following the scheduled closing time for reception of bids, all proposals which have been submitted in accordance with the conditions set forth will be publicly opened and read aloud at the City of Corbin City Hall, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, Kentucky 40702.

The work to be bid consists of:

The Project will consist of the renovation of two existing fields, and the construction of one new field, accessible parking spaces, concrete patio with seating, irrigation systems, field lighting, sanitary sewer, water, electrical services and more. The Contractor shall furnish all materials, equipment, and labor necessary to complete the construction of the project as depicted on the plans and outlined further by the technical specifications. Time of completion for the contract is 180 calendar days.

Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed, Section 3, Segregated Facility, Section 109 and Executive Order 11246 and Title VI. Minority bidders are encouraged to bid.

A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at 10:00 A.M. EST on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. All attendees shall meet at Miller Park, Old Barton Road, Corbin, Kentucky 40701. All potential bidders are encouraged to attend.

Sealed proposals for the Contracts shall be clearly marked on the outside of the envelope as follows:

Sealed Proposal For:

City of Corbin

Miller Park Little League Park Renovation Project

Not to be opened until October 13th, 2020, 2:00 P.M. EST

If forwarded by mail, the sealed envelope containing the proposal must be enclosed in another envelope and mailed to allow sufficient time for such mailing to reach this address, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, Kentucky 40702, prior to the scheduled closing time for receipt of proposals.

Plans and specifications may be viewed on or after September 22nd, 2020 at the following locations:

Deco Architects, 127 Old Monticello Street, Somerset, KY 42501

Precision Engineering, LLC, 1194 Columbia Ave, Tompkinsville, KY, 42167

Copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained at the office of Lynn Imaging, (859)-255-1021 upon receipt of a non refundable printing and/or shipping charge of $150.00 per contract. There will be a 24-hour turn around on all orders.

Bids shall be accompanied by a certified check or bid bond made payable to City of Corbin, in an amount not less than 5 percent of the base bid. No bidder may withdraw his bid for a period of 90 days after the date bids are opened. He may, however, withdraw his bid at any time prior to the time and date scheduled for opening of same or any authorized postponement thereof. Any bid received after the time and date specified shall not be considered and will be returned unopened to the bidder.

Award will be made to the lowest, most responsive with regards to schedule completion, & responsible bidder.

The City of Corbin is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer. The City of Corbin reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

INVITATION TO BID

CORBIN BOARD OF EDUCATION

PRESCHOOL ROOF REPLACEMENT

The Corbin Board of Education will receive separate sealed bids for the replacement of the roof on the Corbin Preschool, located at 614 Master Street, Corbin, KY 40701. Please contact Lisa Wine or Kristy McKiddy at the Corbin Board of Education at 606-528-1303 to obtain the bid specifications. Bid specifications are available at Corbin Board of Education, 108 Roy Kidd Avenue, Corbin, Kentucky, 40701 during regular office hours from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Bid deadline is 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Bids will be opened 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Bids received after the scheduled closing time will be returned unopened to bidder. The Corbin Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The meeting time is changed for the Budget Committee, remains on the second Wednesday of each month the new time is at 2:30 PM in the Whitley County Fiscal Court Room

PUBLIC NOTICE

An Emergency Ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $514,584.00 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $514,584.00 was passed on 09/15/2020. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

Pat White, Jr., County Judge Executive