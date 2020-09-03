Legal Notices for 9-2-20











NOTICE:

P&K Pizza, LLC, 37 South Park Center, Ste. 12, Corbin, KY 40701 hereby declares intentions to apply for a NQ4 Retail Malt Beverage Drink license no later than September 14, 2020. The business to be licensed will be located at 1038 Cumberland Falls Hwy., Corbin, Ky 40701 doing business as Heavenly Pizza. The owner is Kim Anderkin of 701 Laurel River Rd., London, KY 40744.

Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Dept. of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 1003 Twilight Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601-8400, within 30 days (KRS 243.430) of the date of this legal publication.

NOTICE TO MELISSA ANN SCHWARTZ

To, Melissa Ann Schwartz, I have been appointed as Warning Order Attorney to notify you of Civil Action No. 20-AD-00043, Reta Gail Lowe vs. Melissa Ann Schwartz, Whitley Circuit Court.

You have fifty (50) days from August 17, 2020 to file an answer or other pleadings in this case, or judgment may be taken against you.

DAVID O. SMITH, ATTORNEY AT LAW

PO BOX 699, CORBIN, KY 40701 • 606.528.5001

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

Permit# 918-0470

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase III Bond Release on Increment1 No. 1 of permit number 918-0470 which was last issued on June 6th 2016. The application covers an area of approximately 109.8 surface and 114.60 underground/auger acres for a total of 224.40 acres located approximately 0.7 mile south of Johnny Hollow Road’s intersection with KY Hwy 26 and on the waters of Watts Creek. The operation is further located 1.5 miles north of the community of Rockholds in Whitley County, Kentucky.

The bonds now in effect are as follows:

Increment one (1) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $332,800.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $332,800.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed in October 2015.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by 10/9/2020.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 10/12/2020 at 9:00 am at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by 101/9/2020.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

Permit# 918-0413

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase III Bond Release on Increments No. 1, and 3 of permit number 918-0413 which was last issued on May 20th 2014. The application covers an area of approximately 128.96 surface acres located approximately three (3) miles north of the community of Nevisdale, Kentucky, in Whitley County, Kentucky. The proposed operation is approximately two and half (2.5) miles north of Rock Springs Road intersection with Kentucky Highway 904 and 0.1 mile south east of Rock Springs Road intersection with Hamlin Hollow Road just south of Mulberry Creek.

The bonds now in effect are as follows:

Increment one (1) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $231,100.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $231,100.00 is included in this application for release. Increment three (3) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $10,000.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $10,000.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed in March 2014.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, #300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by 10/9/2020.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 10/12/82020 at 11:00 am the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by 10/9/2020.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

Permit# 918-0476

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase II Bond Release on Increment 1, and a Phase II & III Bond Release on Increment 3 of permit number 918-0476 which was last issued on 7/8/2019. The application covers an area of approximately 229.12 acres located approximately 0.8 miles northwest of KY 779 junction with KY 3423 and located 2.2 miles northwest of the confluence of an un-named tributary of Meadow Creek in Whitley County, Kentucky. The operation is further located 3.9 miles southeast of Rockholds, Kentucky.

The bonds now in effect are as follows:

Increment one (1) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $152,100.00. Approximately 25% of the original bond amount of $152,100.00 is included in this application for release.

Increment three (3) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $109,900.00. Approximately 25% of the original bond amount of $109,900.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed March 2018.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by 10/9/2020.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 10/12/2020 at 10:00 am the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by 10/9/2020.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

Permit# 918-0447

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase II & III Bond Release on Increments No. 3, 4, & 5 and Phase III on Increment 2 of permit number 918-0447 which was last issued on October 26, 2018. The application covers an area of approximately 484.99 surface acres located 0.9 miles east from the Maple Creek Road (KY HWY 779) junction with Brown Creek Road and located 600 feet southeast of Phoebe Fork and located 0.5 miles north of Perkins in Whitley County Kentucky.

The bonds now in effect are as follows: Increment one (2) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $392,600. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $392,600 is included in this application for release.

Increment three (3) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $191,900.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $191,900 is included in this application for release.

Increment four (4) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $129,000.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $ 129,000.00 is included in this application for release.

Increment five (5) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $272,500.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $272,500.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed in March 2015.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor by 10/9/2020

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 10/12 2020 at 1:00 pm the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by10/9/2020.

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Muriel K. Barnhill, 1000 Barton Mill Cutoff Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Administratrix on 8/4/2020 for the estate of William Lewis Barnhill (deceased), 1000 Barton Mill Cutoff Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Rondle E. Harp, 1341 W Highway 1376, East Bernstadt, KY 40729 was appointed Administrator on 8/4/2020 for the estate of Betty Jane Harp (deceased), 201 Rabbit Run Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Joyce Faulkner, 3555 Maple Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Administratrix on 7/28/2020 for the estate of David Eugene Faulkner (deceased), 3555 Maple Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Billy Standifer, 1698 Bacon Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Administrator on 7/21/2020 for the estate of Mildred Rogers (deceased), 2029 Bacon Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Danny R. Wilson, 84 Browns Creek Rd., Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Executor on 8/18/2020 for the estate of Brenda Janice Wilson (deceased), 64 Browns Creek, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Johnny Bernard Downs, 397 School Avenue, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Administrator on 8/18/2020 for the estate of Johnny Brent Downs (deceased), 399 School Avenue, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the Administrator is Hon. Jane R. Butcher, PO Box 704, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Diane Brock, 460 West Woodland Acres, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Executrix on 8/25/2020 for the estate of Charlene Allen (deceased), 1905 Goodwin Street, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the Executrix is Hon. Jeffery R. Tipton, PO Box 1284, Corbin, KY 40702.

Herman R. Towe, 268 Red Witt Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Executor on 08/25/2020 for the estate of Glennis J. Cox (deceased), 22 George Hayes Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Agnes Sweeney, 310 Richardson Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Administratrix on 8/25/2020 for the estate of Norma R. Jones (deceased), 300 Richardson Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Edith Evans, 94 Emlyn Cemetery Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed Administratrix on 8/31/2020 for the estate of Daniel A. Evans (deceased), 180 Emlyn Cemetery Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Given under my hand this 31st day of August, 2020.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY • WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

PUBLIC HEARING

Corbin Independent Board of Education will hold a public hearing at the Corbin High School, 1901 Snyder Street, Corbin, KY 40701 on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. to hear public comments regarding a proposed general fund tax levy of 69.3 cents on real property and 69.3 cents on personal property. The General Fund tax levied in fiscal year 2020 was 69.3 cents on real property and 69.3 cents on personal property and produced revenue of $3,443,676. The proposed General Fund tax rate of 69.3 cents on real property and 69.3 cents on personal property is expected to produce $3,743,446. Of this amount, $593,863 is from new and personal property. The compensating tax for FY 2021 is 68.1 cents on real property and 68.1 cents on personal property and is expected to produce $3,678,624.

The general area of which revenues of $299,770 is to allocated are as follows: Cost of collections $11,991; and transportation and school safety initiatives including school resource officers $287,779.

The General Assembly has required publication of this advertisement and information contained herein.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Proposals for the following work will be received by the Whitley County Fiscal Court in the manner and on the date hereinafter specified for the furnishing of all labor, materials, supplies, tools, equipment, services, etc., necessary for the refurbishing of county owned ambulances.

Specifications:

Super Duty Chassis, Ford, 2020, F350, 4×4, 169” Wheelbase Ambulance

Whitey County EMS proposed to receive sealed bids for the following ambulance.

Please Mark Envelope with “AMBULANCE”

Full specifications are available at

http://www.whitleycountyfiscalcourt.com/news.asp

Agency must submit their bids to the Whitley County Judge Executive at the Whitley County Courthouse, PO Box 237 or delivered to 200 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, on or before 2:00 p.m. local time on September 14, 2020, at which time bids will be opened and read aloud. Bids will then be presented to the Fiscal Court at the regular scheduled meeting at 6:00 pm on September 15, 2020.

Conflicts of interest, gratuities and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445 and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for 90 days after the date the bids are opened. Any bid received after the time specified shall not be considered and will be returned unopened to the bidder.

Whitley County reserves the right to waive any informality and may reject any and all bids. Whitley County reserves the right to award bid based upon availability, service and in the best interest for the public safety for the citizens of the County. Whitley County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Proposals for the following work will be received by the Whitley County Fiscal Court in the manner and on the date hereinafter specified for the furnishing of all labor, materials, supplies, tools, equipment, services, etc., necessary for the proposal.

In accordance with 7 CFR 1780.39, the Whitley County Fiscal Court is accepting statements of qualifications (SOQ) from consulting firms interested in producing an economic feasibility assessment for a self-sustaining drug rehabilitation program in Whitley County, Kentucky.

Whitley County Fiscal Court is an equal opportunity employer and encourages SOQ from all qualified firms.

Full specifications in a Request for Proposals (RFP) are available at

http://www.whitleycountyfiscalcourt.com/news.asp

Interested firms must submit their bids to the Whitley County Judge Executive at the Whitley County Courthouse, PO Box 237, Williamsburg, KY, 40769 or delivered to 200 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, 40769, on or before 10:00 a.m. local time on September 14, 2020. Proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope labeled with the project title: Patriot Substance Abuse Rehabilitative Center Feasibility Assessment. Bids will be opened and read aloud immediately after the close of deadline. A committee will rank the grants based on the criteria in the RFP. The ranking and bids will then be presented to the Fiscal Court at the regular scheduled meeting at 6:00 pm on September 15, 2020.

Conflicts of interest, gratuities, and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445 and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for 90 days after the date the bids are opened. Any bid received after the time specified shall not be considered and will be returned unopened to the bidder.

Whitley County reserves the right to waive any formality and may reject any and all bids. Whitley County reserves the right to award bid based upon availability, service, and the best interests of the public safety of the citizens of the County. Whitley County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapters 65 and 424 of the Kentucky Revised Statutes, the financial report and supporting data may be inspected by the general public at the Whitley County Conservation District, located at 1707 Cumberland Falls Hwy, Suite L3, Corbin, KY, between the hours of 8:00am and 4:30pm Monday through Friday. Meetings are held on a monthly basis on the third Thursday of the month at 9:00am, with the exception of November and December, and are open to the public. Citizens serving on the Whitley County Conservation District Board of Supervisors are:

Lee Edd Sears, 2435 Louden Road, Williamsburg KY 40769, Chairman

Charles Ohler, 5101 Cumberland Falls Hwy, Corbin, KY 40701, Vice-Chairman

Harold Prewitt, 211 Angel Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769, Sec-Treasurer

Anne Bays, 511 Logan Road, Corbin, KY 40701, Member

Joann Siler, 114 Lud Tolliver Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769, Member

Jackie R. Smith, 920 Corinth Cemetery Road, Corbin, KY 40701, Member

Jim D. Jones, 520 Highway 511, Corbin, KY 40701, Member

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Public Service Commission of Kentucky issued an order on August 26, 2020, scheduling a hearing to be held on September 10, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, in the Richard Raff Hearing Room of the Commission’s offices located at 211 Sower Boulevard in Frankfort, Kentucky, for the purpose of cross-examining witnesses in Case No. 2020-00060, which is Electronic Application of Kentucky Utilities Company for Approval of its 2020 Compliance Plan for Recovery by Environmental Surcharge. This hearing will be streamed live and may be viewed on the PSC website, psc.ky.gov. Public comments may be made at the beginning of the hearing. Those wishing to make oral public comments may do so by following the instructions listed on the PSC website, psc.ky.gov.

Kentucky Utilities Company, 220 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202