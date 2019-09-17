Legal Notices for 9-18-19











NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that American Highwall Mining, 212 Kendall Avenue, Chilhowie, Virginia 24319 has applied for Phase I Bond Release on Increment No.’s 4, 5 and 6 of Permit Number 918-0434, which was last issued on August 22, 2018. Increment No. 4 covers an area of approximately 15.9 acres, Increment No. 5 covers an area of approximately 15.9 acres and Increment No. 6 covers an area of approximately 12.6 acres a located 1.2 miles east of junction of the Jack’s Fork Road and KY Rt. 26 & 1.0 miles Southeast of Rockhold in Whitley County.

The permit is approximately 0.1 miles south of Helton Hollow. The latitude is 36° 48’ 28”. The longitude is 84° 06’ 15”.

The bond now in effect for Increment No. 4 of Permit Number 918-0434 is a Cash Bond in the amount of fifty thousand dollars ($50,000.00), which sixty (60%) of the bond at fifty thousand dollars ($50,000.00), is being requested for release.

Reclamation work performed on Increment No. 4 includes: backfilling, final grading and seeding completed in the May 2018.

The bond now in effect for Increment No. 5 of Permit Number 918-0434 is a Cash Bond in the amount of fifty thousand dollars ($50,000.00), which sixty (60%) of the bond at fifty thousand dollars ($50,000.00), is being requested for release.

Reclamation work performed on Increment No. 5 includes: backfilling, final grading and seeding completed in the November 2018.

The bond now in effect for Increment No. 6 of Permit Number 918-0434 is a Cash Bond in the amount of fifty thousand dollars ($50,000.00), which sixty (60%) of the bond at fifty thousand dollars ($50,000.00), is being requested for release.

Reclamation work performed on Increment No. 6 includes: backfilling, final grading and seeding completed in the April 2019.

This is the final advertisement of the application. Written comments, objections, and requests for a public or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, #2 Hudson Hollow, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601, by October 18, 2019.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for October 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Department for Natural Resource’s Middlesboro Regional Office located at 1804 Cumberland Ave., Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965. The hearing will be canceled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by October 18, 2019.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 861-8018, Renewal

In accordance with KRS 350.055 notice is hereby given that Arq Corbin, LLC, 301 East Main Street, Suite 1100, Lexington, KY, 40507 has applied for renewal of a permit for a prep plant, coal recovery and reclamation operation located 0.25 miles east of Corbin in Knox and Whitley Counties. The operation disturbs 470.5 surface acres.

The operation is approximately 1 mile south of US 25W’s junction with KY 312 and located on Lynn Camp Branch.

The operation is located on the Corbin U.S.G.S. 7-1/2 minute quadrangle map. The operation is a coal recovery operation. The surface area is owned by CH Development L.L.C.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Division Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY, 40965. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

PUBLIC NOTICE

An ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2019-2020, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $306,615.00 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $306,615.00 was passed on 09/17/19. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

Pat White, Jr., County Judge Executive

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Proposals for the following work will be received by the Cedaridge Ministries in the manner and on the date hereinafter specified for the furnishing of all labor, materials, supplies, tools, equipment, services, etc., necessary for the purchase of a Used JV Manufacturing Model Cram-A-lot HE-60M Horizontal Baler

Specifications Bid/Sheet:

Can be located at www.cedaridgeministries.org

Agency must submit their sealed bids to Cedaridge Ministries at PO Box 818, Williamsburg, KY 40769 on or before 2:00 p.m on Sept 27, 2019 at which time the bids will be opened and will be read allowed. Bids shall be awarded at that time.

Conflicts of interest, gratuities and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445 and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for 90 days after the date the bids are opened. Any bid received after the time specified shall not be considered and will be returned unopened to the bidder.

Cedaridge Ministries reserves the right to waive any informality and may reject any and all bids. Cedaridge Ministries reserves the right to award bid based upon availability, service and in the best interest for the public safety for the citizens of the County. Cedaridge is an Equal Opportunity Employer.