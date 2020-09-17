Legal Notices for 9-16-20











PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF JESSE WILLIAM WALTERS, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of JESSE W. WALTERS, Deceased were issued on November 20, 2017 in Case No. 17-P-228, to Whitney Sisson of Cumberland Valley National Bank, pending in the Probate Court of Knox County, Kentucky. All persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present same within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Claims should be addressed to Whitney Sisson, Estate of Jesse W. Walters, Deceased, and may be presented at the following address: Whitney Sisson CVNB 1721 Nicholasville Road, Lexington, KY 40503. Signed this 25th day of August, 2020.

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF THELMA LUCILLE WALTERS, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of THELMA LUCILLE WALTERS, Deceased were issued on December 3, 2019 in Case No. 19-P-322, to Whitney Greer of Cumberland Valley National Bank, pending in the Probate Court of Knox County, Kentucky. All persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present same within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Claims should be addressed to Whitney Greer, Estate of Thelma Lucille Walters, Deceased, and may be presented at the following address: Whitney Greer CVNB 1721 Nicholasville Road, Lexington, KY 40503. Signed this 25th day of August, 2020.

PUBLIC NOTICE:

The financial records of the Williamsburg Whitley County Airport Board may be inspected at the terminal building located at 1000 Aviation Blvd., Williamsburg, KY during regular business hours of 9 AM thru 6 PM local time. Inquiries should be made to the Airport Manager at 606-549-2688.

ORDINANCE NO# 8-2020

AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING THE REGULATORY LICENSE FEE FOR THE SALE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES IN THE CITY OF CORBIN FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021.

WHEREAS, the City of Corbin, Kentucky (hereinafter “City”) is authorized to impose a regulatory license fee on the sale of alcoholic beverages of each establishment therein licensed to sell alcoholic beverages pursuant to the KRS 243.075 and City of Corbin Ordinance 13-2013, Section 8, Subsection K and

WHEREAS, the City has reviewed the regulatory license fee revenues from the prior fiscal year as well as the expenditures related to the additional policing, regulatory, and administrative expenses related to the sale of alcoholic beverages in the City, with a copy of income statement being attached hereto and incorporated herein by reference; and

WHEREAS, the City finds that the current regulatory license fees are reasonably estimated to somewhat reimburse the City for the additional policing, regulatory, and administrative expenses related to the sale of alcoholic beverages in the City.

NOW, THEREFORE, be it ordained by the Board of Commissioners of the City of Corbin, Kentucky, as follows:

SECTION ONE: The regulatory license fee shall be seven percent (7%) of gross sales of all alcoholic beverages sold by the drink. In the case of retail sales of package distilled spirits and wine, the regulatory license fee shall be five percent (5%) of gross sales. The regulatory license fee shall be four percent (4%) on gross retail sales of package malt beverages.

SECTION TWO: If any section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause, phrase, or portion of this Ordinance is for any reason declared illegal, unconstitutional, or otherwise invalid, such declaration shall not affect the remaining portions hereof.

SECTION THREE: If any provision of this Ordinance is in conflict with provisions of existing Ordinances or laws, it is the intent of the Board of Commissioners of the City of Corbin, Kentucky, the provisions of this Ordinance shall govern, and such provisions in existing Ordinances or Laws in conflict herewith are hereby rescinded.

FIRST READING: Aug. 17, 2020

SECOND READING: Sept. 3, 2020

APPROVED BY: SUZIE RAZMUS, MAYOR

ATTEST: ROBERTA WEBB, CITY CLERK

ORDINANCE NO. 9-2020

AN ORDINANCE FIXING THE TAXRATE ON MOTOR VEHICLESFOR THE YEAR 2021

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF THE CITY OF CORBIN, KENTUCKY, AS FOLLOWS:

That an Ad Valorem Tax of Twenty Four and Twenty Three Hundred Cents (.2423) be and the same is now hereby levied on each One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) worth of taxable value of motor vehicles for the year 2021. Each of the levies is hereby made for the following separate and distinct uses, to wit: That .1551 out of every Twenty Four and Twenty Three Hundred Cents (24.23) of the aforesaid tax is hereby levied for the Current Expense Fund. That .0727 out of every Twenty Four and Twenty Three Hundred Cents (24.23) of the aforesaid tax is hereby levied for the benefit of the Police and Firemen Pension Fund. That .0145 out of every Twenty Four and Twenty Three Hundred Cents (24.23) of the aforesaid tax is hereby levied for the benefit of the Library Fund. Each and every aforesaid levy is hereby designated separate and distinct levy and taxes collected thereunder shall be used for no other purpose than the designated and in the event any one or more of said levies is held to be unauthorized by law, it shall in no wise affect the other tax levies as provided in this ordinance. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby repealed.

First Reading: Aug. 17, 2020

Second Reading: Sept. 3, 2020

Approved: Suzie Razmus, Mayor

Attest: Roberta Webb, City Clerk