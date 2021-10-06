Legal Notices for 9-15-2021











PUBLIC HEARING

The Corbin Independent Board of Education will hold a public hearing at the Corbin Board of Education on Friday, October 1, 2021 @ 5:00pm to hear public comments regarding a proposed general fund tax levy of 68.5 cents on real property and 69.9 cents on personal property.

The General Fund tax levied in fiscal year 2021 was 69.3 cents on real property and 69.9 cents on personal property and produced revenue of $3,648,059.17. The proposed General Fund tax rate of 68.5 cents on real property and 69.9 cents on personal property is expected to produce $3,879,112.10. Of this amount $567,291.32 is from new and personal property. The compensating tax for 2022 is 66.4 cents on real property and 69.9 cents on personal property and is expected to produce $3,777,508.08

The general areas to which revenue of $231,052.93 above 2021 revenue is to be allocated are as follows: Instruction, School Resource Officers and Covid-19 mitigation and response.

Based on the real estate assessment increase, the district wishes to DECREASE the real estate rate from 0.693 to 0.685 per $100 assessment.

The General Assembly has required publication of this advertisement and information contained herein.