Legal Notices for 9-12-18













PUBLIC NOTICE:

RE: Public Service Commission of Kentucky (CASE NO. 2018-00305)

Public Notice is hereby given that East Kentucky Network, LLC, dba Appalachian Wireless has applied to the Kentucky Public Service Commission to construct a cellular telecommunications tower on a tract of land located at 4067 Hwy 904E, Williamsburg, Whitley County, Kentucky. The proposed tower will be a 300 foot self-supporting tower with attached antennas. If you would like to respond to this notice, please contact the Executive Director, Public Service Commission, 211 Sower Boulevard, PO Box 615, Frankfort, Kentucky 40602. Please refer to Case No. 2018-00305.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR SPECTRUM CHANNEL LINEUP Communities Served: Cities of Benton, Calvert City, Carlisle, Corbin, Cynthiana, Fulton, Mayfield, Millersburg, Murray, North Middletown, Paris, Pineville, Williamsburg; Counties of Bell, Bourbon, Calloway, Clay, Graves, Harrison, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, Nicholas and Whitley KY. City of South Fulton and County of Obion TN. County of Harrison WV. On or after 10/16/2018 Charter will start encrypting the Starter, Spectrum Basic, Standard, and Spectrum Select Service Tier offerings on your cable system. If you have a set-top box, digital transport adapter (DTA), or a retail CableCARD device connected to each of your TVs, you should be unaffected by this change. However, if you are currently receiving the Starter, Spectrum Basic, Standard, or Spectrum Select Service Tier offerings on any TV without equipment supplied by Charter, you will lose the ability to view any channels on that TV. If you are affected, you should contact Charter to arrange for the equipment you need to continue receiving your services. In such case, you are entitled to receive equipment at no additional charge or service fee for a limited period of time. The number and type of devices you are entitled to receive and for how long will vary. If you are a Starter or Spectrum Basic Service Tier customer and receive the service on your TV without Charter-supplied equipment, you are entitled to up to two devices for two years (five years if you also receive Medicaid). If you subscribe to a higher level of service and receive the Standard or Spectrum Select Service Tier offering on a secondary TV without Charter-supplied equipment, you are entitled to one device for one year. You can learn more about this equipment offer and eligibility for Residential at Spectrum.com/digitalnow or by calling 800-892-4357, or for Commercial at Business.Spectrum.com/DigitalNow or by calling 855-890-1101. To qualify for any equipment at no additional charge or service fee, you must request the equipment no later than the 120th day after the date your service is encrypted and satisfy all other eligibility requirements.

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

SOLICITATION OF FUEL VENDORS

Bell-Whitley Community Action Agency, Inc. announces that Coal, Wood, Propane, Fuel Oil and Kerosene Vendors are being solicited to provide home heating fuel in the SUBSIDY and CRISIS Components of the 2018-2019 Home Energy Assistance Program in Bell and Whitley Counties. The Subsidy Component will begin November 5th, 2018 and will end December 14th, 2018. The Crisis Component will begin on January 7th, 2019, and will end March 31st, 2019 or until funds are expended.

Interested Vendors may pick up a Vendor Packet at the Bell-Whitley Office at 129 Pine Street Pineville, KY or 215 N. 4th Street Williamsburg, KY. Clients will select from an Approved Vendor List

The Bell-Whitley Office must receive all vendor information and fuel quotes no later than 4:30 p.m. Friday, October 12, 2018.

Minority and disadvantaged business owners are encouraged to apply.

All Approved Vendors will be required to attend a Vendor Meeting

For more information contact Sandy Hoskins at (606) 337-3044

We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, religion or disability.