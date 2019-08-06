Legal Notices for 8-7-19











PUBLIC NOTICE

Second Reading of an ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2019-2020, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $362,210.00 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $362,210.00 is scheduled for 08/20/19 at the Regular Fiscal Court Meeting.

A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

PAT WHITE, JR., WHITLEY JUDGE EXECUTIVE

WILLIAMSBURG INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

The 2018-2019 unaudited AFR and vendor listing for Williamsburg Independent School District can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y3u4hgyz

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Herbert L. Wells, 90 Black Diamond Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Administrator on 7/1/2019 for the estate of Estel Leon Wells (deceased), 1159 Gordon Hill Pike, Corbin, KY 40701.

Glen Bolton, 1346 Gordon Hill Pike, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Administrator on 7/1/2019 for the estate of Leamon C. Bolton (deceased), 1346 Gordon Hill Pike, Corbin, KY 40701.

Joetta Arnett f/k/a Joetta McCowan, 219 Bishop, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Executrix on 7/15/2019 for the estate of Alma Josephine Gibbs (deceased), 904 Phillips Lane, Corbin, KY 40701.

Lester Anthony Cox, 214 Bishop Street, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Administrator on 7/15/2019 for the estate of Linda Sue Cox (deceased), 124 Bishop Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 31st day of July, 2019.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY/WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Richard Allen Bunce has filed the final settlement for the estate of David Bunce (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 9/2/2019 at 9 AM.

Rex Ledford has filed the final settlement for the estate of Arie Flora Cobb (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 9/9/2019 at 9 AM.

Dwain Neeley has filed the final settlement for the estate of Dessie Neeley (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 9/9/2019 at 9 AM.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to September 1st, 2019.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 100 Main Street, Courtroom D, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Given under my hand this 31st day of July, 2019.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY CIRCUIT/DISTRICT COURTS

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Valerie Newman, 1325 West Hwy 204, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed over the estate of David Campbell, 1090 Bacon Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Victoria Reed, 7301 Poppy Hills Ct, Blacklick, OH 43004 was appointed over the estate of Irene Haun, 814 S 2nd Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Johnna Ruth White Robinson, 82 Landsdowne Lane, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed over the estate of John Leonidas White, 309 Panes Mills Dam Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Vicki Cooper, 1775 Gatliff Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed over the estate of Junella Hamblin, 168 Jerry Hamblin Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Joshua Mahan, 6229 Utah Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015 was appointed over the estate of Delmar David Mahan, PO Box 663, Corbin, KY 40701.

Steve Moses, PO Box 151, Coshocton, OH 43812 was appointed over the estate of Easter Janet Hamblin, 29 W Chestnut Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Allen Elliot, 14947 Brown Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed over the estate of Delpine Mailo, 11328 Redbird Rd., Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Raymond Grillon, 1651 Hwy 904 E, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed over the estate of Jewell Grillon, 1651 Hwy 904 E, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Jennifer Hamblin, 152 Wash Place Rd, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed over the estate of Timothy Hamblin, 152 Wash Place Rd., Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Marsha Giles, 300 Eatontown Rd, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed over the estate of Denny Giles, 300 Eatontown Rd, Corbin, KY 40701.

All person having claims against the said estate are required to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment. Given under my hand this 31st of July.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY CIRCUIT/DISTRICT COURTS

100 MAIN STREET

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0497, Amendment # 1

In accordance with KRS 350.055 notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for an amendment to an existing permit for a surface contour, auger/highwall coal mining and reclamation operation. The amendment will add 18.05 of surface disturbance and 0.00 acres of Auger/HWM area making a total of 144.78 acres within the permit area. The total area of the permit is 144.78 acres. The permit is located 1.5 miles east of Williamsburg in Whitley County.

The proposed operation is approximately 0.11 miles southwest of KY 779 junction with KY 26 and located 0.15 miles southwest of the confluence of Browns Creek with Watts Creek.

The proposed operation is located on the Wofford and Rockholds, KY 7½ minute quadrangle maps. The operation will use a combination of contour, and auger/highwall miner methods of surface mining. Amendment 1 proposes additional contour mining and road re-design. The surface and auger/highwall mining area is owned by Southern Properties LLC, and Marilyn Teague.

This is the final advertisement of the application. All comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be received within thirty (30) days of today’s date. The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement’s, Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0435 Major Revision #3

In accordance with KRS 350.070, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC; 332 W. Cumberland Gap Pkwy., Suite 100; Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for a major revision to an existing surface coal mining and reclamation operation located approximately 0.5 miles south west of Hamblin Hollow Road’s intersection with Poplar Creek Road, and approximately 2.5 miles north east of the community of Verne, in Whitley County, Kentucky. The major revision will not add any surface disturbance acreage or underground acreage to the permit area.

The proposed major revision is located on the Saxton U.S.G.S. 7½ minute quadrangle map. The operation will use the Contour and Auger methods of mining. The surface area to be affected by the major revision is owned by Adam Hill. The operation will affect an area within 100 feet of Hamblin Hollow road and Randle Cemetery road. The operation will not involve relocation and/or closure of a public road.

The major revision proposes a land use change to Residential from Pastureland.

The Major Revision application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office; 1804 East Cumberland Avenue; Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director; Division of Permits; 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., Inc., 5540 KY 1809, Barbourville, Kentucky 40906 has applied for a Phase 1 Bond Release of Increments 8 of Permit # 918-0467, which was last issued on April 6, 2018. The application covers an area of approximately 20.40 acres of surface disturbance and underlies an additional 13.30 acres of auger area located approximately 1.2 miles north of the intersection Hwy 779 and Hwy 1418 and 3.15 miles northwest of the confluence of Flat Creek and the Cumberland River. The permit area is located near Permon in Knox and Whitley Counties and located on the Barbourville and Rockholds U.S. G. S. 7 1⁄2 minute quadrangle maps.

The bond now in effect on Increment 8 is a cash bond in the amount of $75,000. Approximately 60% of the original bond amount ($75,000), is included in the application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: backfilling, grading, fertilizing, seeding and mulching, completed in the spring of 2017.

Written comments, objections or requests for a public or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, #2 Hudson Hollow, Frankfort, KY 40601, by September 30, 2019.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for, at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for hearing or informal conference is received by September 30, 2019.