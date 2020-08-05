Legal Notices for 8-5-20











COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA

LEE COUNTY

CIRCUIT COURT

Case No. CA20070011-00

TAMMY ANNE WADE and WINSTON NOLAN WADE, JR. vs BRANDI NICHOLE PENNINGTON

The object of this suit is to adopt Ayden Micheal Lee Short.

It is ORDERED that BRANDI NICHOLE PENNINGTON appear at the above-named court and protect her interests on or before September 10, 2020.

N. LESLIE WILKENS

1719 2nd Avenue E

Big Stone Gap, VA 24219

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0499, Amendment #1

In accordance with KRS 350.070, notice is hereby given that Kopper Glo Mining, LLC, 1197 Rock Ridge Road, Clairfield, TN 37715 has applied for an amendment to an existing surface coal mining and reclamation operation located 2.5 miles South of Pearl in Whitley County. The amendment will add 31.30 acres and delete 10.80 acres of surface disturbance making a total area of 238.90 acres within the amended permit boundary.

The proposed amendment area is approximately 0.8 miles West from Highway 190 junction with General Lowe Road and located 0.33 miles East of Buffalo Creek. The latitude is 36° 35’ 39”. The longitude is 83° 56’ 15”.

The proposed amendment is located on the Eagan U.S.G.S. 7 ½ minute quadrangle map. The surface area to be disturbed by the amendment is owned by Mountain River Farms, LLC, Norma Lowe, Dewey Wayne Hamblin and Kathy H. Hamblin. The operation will use a combination of contour, auger, highwall mining, and area methods of mining.

The amendment application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue; Middlesboro, KY 40965.

Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 861-5350, Renewal

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for renewal of a permit for an underground coal mining operation located 2.0 miles northeast of Goins in Knox County and Whitley counties. The proposed operation will disturb 62.97 surface acres and will underlie 1,421.90 acres (of which 41.57 acres underlies surface acres) and the total area within the permit boundary will be 1,443.30 acres.

The proposed operation is approximately 3.3 miles east from KY Hwy. 92’s junction with Harpes Creek Road and located along Harpes Creek.

The proposed operation is located on the Frakes, KY 7½ minute quadrangle map. The surface area to be disturbed is owned by Gatliff Coal Company, Arnold T. Goins, Antony Greene, Alton Wilson, Freda Barnett and Begley Properties LLC. The operation will underlie land owned by Gatliff Coal Company, Arnold T. Goins, Alton Wilson, Begley Properties LLC, Bryant Mahan, Jim Lambdin, Henry & Doris Lee, Leonard & Louise Lee, Lisa Fuson Brock, Freda Barnett, Antony Green, Roy Mahan (Kathy Hauser), Joe Sire Mahan Heirs (Sandra Faye Sullivan), Ernest Shelton, Mark & Wanda Bennet, Boone Forestlands, LLC and Cleveland Wilson Heirs (Teddy Wilson and Irene Moon).

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

WILLIAMSBURG INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

The 2019-2020 unaudited AFR and vendor listing for Williamsburg Independent School District can be found at https://bit.ly/3js706G .

The 2019-2020 School Report Card for Williamsburg Independent School District can be found at https://www.kyschoolreportcard.com . When you reach this link search for Williamsburg Independent School District.

PUBLIC NOTICE

An Ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various funds in the amount of $1,427,551.00 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $1,427,551.00 was read on 07/21/2020. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

Pat White, Jr.,

County Judge Executive

WHS records to be destroyed

In accordance with district procedures, records, and retention guidelines, the following records enclosed at Williamsburg Independent School will be destroyed: cumulative records for students that have graduated Williamsburg High School from the year 1963-2015. Cumulative records may include various test scores, report cards, activity participation sheets, enrollment forms, shot records, copies of a birth certificate, copies of a social security card, recommendation records, special education due process records, etc. Graduates that are wishing to obtain a copy of their file before destruction must contact Williamsburg Independent School at (606)549-6044 ext. 106. After calling to schedule a pickup, your file may be obtained through proper positive identification. Pickups happen between the hours of 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. before August 15, 2020, at 3:00. High school transcripts with student name, dates of attendance, GPA, classes taken, grades, and years completed are permanently retained by Williamsburg Independent School; however, if you wish to have a copy of those said things, we will be more than happy to make you one.

PUBLIC NOTICE

An Emergency Ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $504,766.64 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $504,766.64 was passed on 07/28/2020. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

Pat White, Jr.,

County Judge Executive

NOTICE:

Galena Coffey has filed the final settlement for Ida Croley (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 8/4/2020 @ 11 am.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to September 1st, 2020.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 805 South Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Given under my hand this 31st day of July, 2020.

Gary W. Barton

Whitley Circuit/District Courts

Williamsburg, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Arnold E. Marsee Jr., 278 Lawson Turkey Creek Road, Pine-ville, KY 40977 was appointed administrator on 7/7/2020 for the estate of Arnold Elbert Marsee, Sr. (deceased), 176 Marsee Trail, Corbin, KY 40701.

Charles Allen Harris, 1099 Tyes Ferry Road, Rockholds, KY 40759 was appointed administrator on 7/7/2020 for the estate of Lisa Renee White (deceased), 1099 Tyes Ferry Road, Rockholds, KY 40759. The attorney for the administrator is Hon. James H. Wren, II, 203 North Fourth Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Michael Alsip, 9992 Hwy. 22W, Williams-town, KY 41097 was appointed executor on 7/6/2020 for the estate of Phyllis Alsip Broyles (deceased), 105 Cardinal Heights, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Ashley Maggard, 1676 Auger Springs Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed administratrix on 7/7/2020 for the estate of Archie Ray Jones (deceased), 190 C Bryant Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Rodney Lee Bowling, 89 Fairview Lane, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administrator on 7/6/2020 for the estate of Mildred Freeman (deceased), 177 Becks Creek Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. The attorney for the administrator is Hon. James H. Wren, II, 203 North Fourth Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Herschel Roaden, 8510 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed executor on 7/21/2020 for the estate of Flora A. Liford (deceased), 52 Country View Drive, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the executrix is Eric Dixon, 209 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Anthony Jacob Hensley, 355 Laurel Lake Resort Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed executrix on 7/21/2020 for the estate of Geraldine Hensley (deceased), 355 Laurel Lake Resort Road, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the executor is John Gambrel, P.O. Box 206, Pineville, KY 40977.

Tracy Powers, 200 Moon Beam Lane, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administrator on 7/21/2020 for the estate of Faye Jones (deceased), 230 Moon Beam Lane, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Billy Standifer, 1698 Bacon Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed administrator on 7/21/2020 for the estate of Billy Standifer (deceased), 2029 Bacon Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Given under my hand this 31st day of July, 2020.

Gary W. Barton, Clerk

District & Circuit Courts

Whitley County/Williamsburg, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Mary R Jones, 1130 Ravenwood Drive, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed as executrix on 7/6/2020 for the estate of Dallas W. Jones (deceased), 1130 Ravenwood Drive, Corbin, KY 40701.

Sheri Freeman, 1766 Highway 511, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed as administrix on 7/13/2020 for the estate of Doris L. Mayne (deceased), 1800 Highway 511, Corbin, KY 40701. Attorney for the administratrix is Jeffery R. Tipton, PO Box 1284, Corbin, KY 40702.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 31st day of July, 2020.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Rachel Maloney has filed the final settlement for the estate of Rachel Oreva Mattingly (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 9/14/2020 at 9:00 AM.

Carolyn Sue Mills has filed the final settlement for the estate of Byron W. Callebs (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 9/14/2020 at 9:00 AM.

Irene Hatchett has filed the final settlement for the estate of Clyde F. Sharp (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 9/14/2020 at 9:00 AM.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to September 1st, 2020.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 100 Main Street, Courtroom D, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Given under my hand this 31st day of July, 2020.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY CIRCUIT/DISTRICT COURTS

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

INVITATION TO LEASE SPACE

The Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet desires to lease approximately 2,714 square feet of space with 10 reserved parking spaces to be located in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Interested parties may submit proposals to lease existing properties and/or proposals to construct new facilities. The initial proposal must include the name, address, and telephone number of the property owner; the name, address, and telephone number of the property agent if applicable, the street address of existing properties; and the street address or a location description for sites offered for new construction. Any property selected for lease must meet OSHA specifications, as well as ADA guidelines and all applicable building codes as enforced by the Kentucky Division of Building Code Enforcement. Additional information regarding participation requirements for lease projects will be provided to all respondents.