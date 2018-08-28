Legal Notices for 8-29-18













Communities Served: Cities of Beaver Dam, Burgin, Centertown, Danville, Earlington, Georgetown, Hanson, Harrodsburg, Hartford, Hopkinsville, Junction, Lancaster, Madisonville, McHenry, Midway, Mortons Gap, Nicholasville, Perryville, Rockport, Sebree, Stamping Ground, Stanford, White Plains; Counties of Anderson, Bath, Boyle, Christian, Garrard, Henderson, Hopkins, Lincoln, Marion, Ohio, Scott and Woodford KY. City of Celina; Townships of Butler, Franklin, Granville, Hopewell, Huntington, Jefferson, St. Marys; Villages of Chickasaw, Coldwater, Montezuma and St. Henry OH. On or after 10/2/2018 Charter will start encrypting the Starter, Spectrum Basic, Standard, and Spectrum Select Service Tier offerings on your cable system. If you have a set-top box, digital transport adapter (DTA), or a retail CableCARD device connected to each of your TVs, you should be unaffected by this change. However, if you are currently receiving the Starter, Spectrum Basic, Standard, or Spectrum Select Service Tier offerings on any TV without equipment supplied by Charter, you will lose the ability to view any channels on that TV. If you are affected, you should contact Charter to arrange for the equipment you need to continue receiving your services. In such case, you are entitled to receive equipment at no additional charge or service fee for a limited period of time. The number and type of devices you are entitled to receive and for how long will vary. If you are a Starter or Spectrum Basic Service Tier customer and receive the service on your TV without Charter-supplied equipment, you are entitled to up to two devices for two years (five years if you also receive Medicaid). If you subscribe to a higher level of service and receive the Standard or Spectrum Select Service Tier offering on a secondary TV without Charter-supplied equipment, you are entitled to one device for one year. You can learn more about this equipment offer and eligibility for Residential at Spectrum.com/digitalnow or by calling 800-892-4357, or for Commercial at Business.Spectrum.com/DigitalNow or by calling 855-890-1101. To qualify for any equipment at no additional charge or service fee, you must request the equipment no later than the 120th day after the date your service is encrypted and satisfy all other eligibility requirements.

NOTICE OF HEARING –TAX LEVY

WILLIAMSBURG INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Williamsburg Independent School District will hold a public hearing in the Conference Room/Main Office of Williamsburg Independent Schools, located at 1000 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769, Monday, September 10th at 1:00 PM to hear public comments regarding a proposed general fund tax levy of 48.20 cents on real property and 48.20 cents on personal property.

The General Fund tax levied in fiscal year 2018 was 46.9 cents on real property and 47.5 cents on personal property and produced revenue of $750,610. The proposed General Fund tax rate of 48.20 on personal property and 48.20 on personal property is expected to produce $782,054.44. Of this amount $108,091.27 is from new and personal property. The compensating rate for 2019 is 46.4 cents on real property and 46.4 cents on personal property and is expected to produce $752,849.09.

NOTICE OF HEARING

WHITLEY COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION

The Whitley County Board of Education will hold a public hearing at the Whitley County Board of Education Central Office, 300 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky on September 13, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. to hear public comments regarding proposed tax levies for fiscal year 2019.

The Whitley County Board of Education is proposing a tax rate of 44.7 cents for both personal and real property, including the 0.4 cents for prior year losses due to exonerations per KRS 134.590. The General Fund tax levied in fiscal year 2018 was 42.80 cents on both personal and real property and produced revenue of $2,978,852.25.

The proposed General Fund tax rate of 44.7 cents on both real property and personal property is expected to produce $3,189,858 (assuming a collection rate of 100%). Of this amount $513,487 is from new and personal property. The compensating tax for 2019 including exonerations is 43.0 cents on real property and 43.2 cents on personal property and is expected to produce $3,070,841.

The general area to which revenue of $211,005 above 2018 revenue is to be allocated is instruction.

The General Assembly has required publication of this advertisement and information contained herein.