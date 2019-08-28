Legal Notices for 8-28-19











NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., Inc., 5540 KY 1809, Barbourville, Kentucky 40906 has applied for a Phase 1 Bond Release of Increments 8 of Permit # 918-0467, which was last issued on April 6, 2018. The application covers an area of approximately 20.40 acres of surface disturbance and underlies an additional 13.30 acres of auger area located approximately 1.2 miles north of the intersection Hwy 779 and Hwy 1418 and 3.15 miles northwest of the confluence of Flat Creek and the Cumberland River. The permit area is located near Permon in Knox and Whitley Counties and located on the Barbourville and Rockholds U.S. G. S. 7 1⁄2 minute quadrangle maps.

The bond now in effect on Increment 8 is a cash bond in the amount of $75,000. Approximately 60% of the original bond amount ($75,000), is included in the application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: backfilling, grading, fertilizing, seeding and mulching, completed in the spring of 2017.

Written comments, objections or requests for a public or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, #2 Hudson Hollow, Frankfort, KY 40601, by September 30, 2019.

This is the final advertisement of the application. A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for, at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for hearing or informal conference is received by September 30, 2019.

NOTICE OF BLASTING SCHEDULE

PERMIT NO. 918-0472

In accordance with the provisions of 405 KAR 16:120, Section 3, Alden Resources, LLC, 332 W. Cumberland Gap Pkwy. Corbin, KY 40701, phone No. (606) 523-9760, proposes the following blasting schedule. The blasting site will be conducted on Increments 1 and 2.

The area is located 0.6 miles east of Rockholds in Whitley County at latitude 36° 50’20” and longitude 84’0521”. The area lies north and northwest of the intersection of Colonel Hollow County Road and State Route 26 and the intersection of the Imperial Hollow stream and State Route 511. Detonations of explosives are proposed to occur from sunrise to sunset and from Monday through Saturday for the period beginning, September 2019 through, September 2020.

Entry to the blasting area will be regulated by signs and barriers. An authorized company representative will prohibit access to the blasting area by unauthorized persons at least ten minutes prior to each detonation. The warning signal shall consist of three long blasts on a siren five minutes prior to the detonation. The blast warning signal will consist of three short blasts on the siren one minute prior to detonation. The all clear signal shall consist of one long blast on a siren following the inspection of the blast site. All roads leading to or near the blast site will remain closed until the all clear signal is given. The warning and all clear signals will be audible within one-half mile from the blast point. The above notice of blasting schedule will be published in the News-Journal at least ten (10) days, but not more than thirty (30) days before beginning blasting.

Copies of the above blasting schedule will be mailed to the regional KDSMRE office in Middlesboro, Ky., to the Whitley County Judge Executive, to all local utilities and to each resident within one-half mile of the blasting site at least 10 days prior to, but no sooner than 30 days prior to beginning blasting.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that American Highwall Mining, 212 Kendall Avenue, Chilhowie, Virginia 24319 has applied for Phase I Bond Release on Increment No.’s 4, 5 and 6 of Permit Number 918-0434, which was last issued on August 22, 2018. Increment No. 4 covers an area of approximately 15.9 acres, Increment No. 5 covers an area of approximately 15.9 acres and Increment No. 6 covers an area of approximately 12.6 acres a located 1.2 miles east of junction of the Jack’s Fork Road and KY Rt. 26 & 1.0 miles Southeast of Rockhold in Whitley County.

The permit is approximately 0.1 miles south of Helton Hollow. The latitude is 36° 48’ 28”. The longitude is 84° 06’ 15”.

The bond now in effect for Increment No. 4 of Permit Number 918-0434 is a Cash Bond in the amount of fifty thousand dollars ($50,000.00), which sixty (60%) of the bond at fifty thousand dollars ($50,000.00), is being requested for release.

Reclamation work performed on Increment No. 4 includes: backfilling, final grading and seeding completed in the May 2018.

The bond now in effect for Increment No. 5 of Permit Number 918-0434 is a Cash Bond in the amount of fifty thousand dollars ($50,000.00), which sixty (60%) of the bond at fifty thousand dollars ($50,000.00), is being requested for release.

Reclamation work performed on Increment No. 5 includes: backfilling, final grading and seeding completed in the November 2018.

The bond now in effect for Increment No. 6 of Permit Number 918-0434 is a Cash Bond in the amount of fifty thousand dollars ($50,000.00), which sixty (60%) of the bond at fifty thousand dollars ($50,000.00), is being requested for release.

Reclamation work performed on Increment No. 6 includes: backfilling, final grading and seeding completed in the April 2019.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Blvd. 2nd Floor, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601, by October 18, 2019.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for October 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Department for Natural Resource’s Middlesboro Regional Office located at 1804 Cumberland Ave., Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965. The hearing will be canceled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by October 18, 2019.

NOTICE:

The 2019 Whitley County Incoming Sheriff Local Tax Settlement has been approved by the Whitley County Fiscal Court. A copy of the complete settlement report is on file and available for public inspection during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. If any citizen wishes to obtain a complete copy for their personal use, copies will be made available upon request. Copies cost 25 cents per page.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for the public housing Modernization Project KY36P031-501(17) will be received by The Housing Authority of Williamsburg, Kentucky, on September 11, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. (local time), and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud. The project consists of: HVAC Upgrades

The Information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Drawings, Specifications and other contract documents may be examined at the following locations:

C S Design, Inc.

1088 Wellington Way

Lexington, Kentucky 40513

The Housing Authority of Williamsburg

600 Brush Arbor Road

Williamsburg, Kentucky 40769

Additional information is provided in the bidding documents. Copies of the bidding documents must be purchased at the following location to be eligible to submit a bid for this project.

Lynn Imaging

328 Old Vine Street

Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Telephone: (859) 255-1021

Attention: Plan Distribution Department

www.lynnimaging.com

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on August 29, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. (local time) at the Housing Authority’s main office for purposes of answering Bidders’ questions and to consider any suggestions.

The Housing Authority of Williamsburg

By: James Lovitt, Executive Director