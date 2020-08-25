Legal Notices for 8-26-20











ATTENTION: JORDAN J. BALL

INVOLUNTARY TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION OF

MINOR FEMALE CHILD: A.G.R. – DOB: 08/15/2013

BORN TO: LYRISA ANTOINETTE BARTO

61 IN ADOPTION, 2020

If you could be the parent of the above mentioned child at the instance of Erie County Office of Children and Youth you, laying aside all business and excuses whatsoever, are hereby cited to be and appear before the Orphans’ Court of Erie County, Pennsylvania, at the Erie County Court House, Judge Erin Connelly Marucci, Courtroom No. D – #214, City of Erie, on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., and there show cause, if any you have, why your parental rights to the above child should not be terminated, in accordance with a Petition and Order of Court filed by the Erie County Office of Children and Youth. A copy of these documents can be obtained by contacting the Erie County Office of Children and Youth at (814) 451- 7740.

Your presence is required at the Hearing. If you do not appear at this Hearing, the Court may decide that you are not interested in retaining your rights to your child and your failure to appear may affect the Court’s decision on whether to end your rights to your child. You are warned that even if you fail to appear at the scheduled Hearing, the Hearing will go on without you and your rights to your child may be ended by the Court without your being present.

You have a right to be represented at the Hearing by a lawyer. You should take this paper to your lawyer at once. If you do not have a lawyer, or cannot afford one, go to or telephone the office set forth below to find out where you can get legal help.

Family/Orphans’ Court Administrator

Room 204 – 205,

Erie County Court House

Erie, Pennsylvania 16501; (814) 451-6251

NOTICE REQUIRED BY ACT 101 OF 2010: 23 Pa. C.S §§2731-2742. This is to inform you of an important option that may be available to you under Pennsylvania law. Act 101 of 2010 allows for an enforceable voluntary agreement for continuing contact or communication following an adoption between an adoptive parent, a child, a birth parent and/or a birth relative of the child, if all parties agree and the voluntary agreement is approved by the Court. The agreement must be signed and approved by the Court to be legally binding. If you are interested in learning more about this option for a voluntary agreement, contact the Erie County Office of Children and Youth at (814) 451-7726, or contact your adoption attorney, if you have one.

PUBLIC NOTICE

An Emergency Ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $236,883.00 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $236,883.00 was passed on 08/18/2020. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

Pat White, Jr., County Judge Executive

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Pursuant to 405 KAR 8:010, Section 16(5), the following is a summary of permitting decisions made by the Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Permits with respect to applications to conduct surface coal mining and reclamation operations in Whitley County. CLAY LAUREL MINING INC, 9180498.

NOTICE:

Devanshi 2 LLC, 1601 Cumberland Falls Hwy., Corbin, KY 40701, hereby declares intentions to apply for a NQ4 Retail Malt Beverage Drink license no later than August 21, 2020. The business to be licensed will be located at 1601 Cumberland Falls Hwy., Corbin, Ky 40701 doing business as Liquor King. The member is Kuldep Patel of 564 Shimmering Moon Dr., Somerset, KY 42503.

Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Dept. of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 1003 Twilight Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601-8400, within 30 days (KRS 243.430) of the date of this legal publication.

NOTICE:

Sabor Latino Mexican Restaurant Bar & Grill, LLC, 115 Allen Ln, Williamsburg, KY 40769, hereby declares intentions to apply for a Limited Restaurant Alcoholic Beverage by the Drink license no later than September 30, 2020. The business to be licensed will be located at 965 S Hwy 25W Ste #35 (Cumberland Mall), Williamsburg, Kentucky 40769 doing business as Sabor Latino Mexican Restaurant Bar & Grill. The owner is Maria de Jesús Diaz Campos at 6 Hacienda Cir., Corbin, KY 40701.

Any person, association, corporation, or body politic may protest the granting of the license(s) by writing the Dept. of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 1003 Twilight Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601-8400, within 30 days of the date of this legal publication.

NOTICE TO MELISSA ANN SCHWARTZ

To, Melissa Ann Schwartz, I have been appointed as Warning Order Attorney to notify you of Civil Action No. 20-AD-00043, Reta Gail Lowe vs. Melissa Ann Schwartz, Whitley Circuit Court.

You have fifty (50) days from August 17, 2020 to file an answer or other pleadings in this case, or judgment may be taken against you.

DAVID O. SMITH, ATTORNEY AT LAW

PO BOX 699, CORBIN, KY 40701; 606.528.5001

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 861-5350, Renewal

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for renewal of a permit for an underground coal mining operation located 2.0 miles northeast of Goins in Knox County and Whitley counties. The proposed operation will disturb 62.97 surface acres and will underlie 1,421.90 acres (of which 41.57 acres underlies surface acres) and the total area within the permit boundary will be 1,443.30 acres.

The proposed operation is approximately 3.3 miles east from KY Hwy. 92’s junction with Harpes Creek Road and located along Harpes Creek.

The proposed operation is located on the Frakes, KY 7½ minute quadrangle map. The surface area to be disturbed is owned by Gatliff Coal Company, Arnold T. Goins, Antony Greene, Alton Wilson, Freda Barnett and Begley Properties LLC. The operation will underlie land owned by Gatliff Coal Company, Arnold T. Goins, Alton Wilson, Begley Properties LLC, Bryant Mahan, Jim Lambdin, Henry & Doris Lee, Leonard & Louise Lee, Lisa Fuson Brock, Freda Barnett, Antony Green, Roy Mahan (Kathy Hauser), Joe Sire Mahan Heirs (Sandra Faye Sullivan), Ernest Shelton, Mark & Wanda Bennet, Boone Forestlands, LLC and Cleveland Wilson Heirs (Teddy Wilson and Irene Moon).

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

This is the final advertisement of the application. All comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be received within thirty (30) days of today’s date.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

Permit# 918-0470

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase III Bond Release on Increment1 No. 1 of permit number 918-0470 which was last issued on June 6th 2016. The application covers an area of approximately 109.8 surface and 114.60 underground/auger acres for a total of 224.40 acres located approximately 0.7 mile south of Johnny Hollow Road’s intersection with KY Hwy 26 and on the waters of Watts Creek. The operation is further located 1.5 miles north of the community of Rockholds in Whitley County, Kentucky.

The bonds now in effect are as follows:

Increment one (1) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $332,800.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $332,800.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed in October 2015.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by 10/9/2020.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 10/12/2020 at 9:00 am at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by 10/9/2020.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

Permit# 918-0413

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase III Bond Release on Increments No. 1, and 3 of permit number 918-0413 which was last issued on May 20th 2014. The application covers an area of approximately 128.96 surface acres located approximately three (3) miles north of the community of Nevisdale, Kentucky, in Whitley County, Kentucky. The proposed operation is approximately two and half (2.5) miles north of Rock Springs Road intersection with Kentucky Highway 904 and 0.1 mile south east of Rock Springs Road intersection with Hamlin Hollow Road just south of Mulberry Creek.

The bonds now in effect are as follows:

Increment one (1) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $231,100.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $231,100.00 is included in this application for release. Increment three (3) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $10,000.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $10,000.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed in March 2014.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, #300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by 10/9/2020.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 10/12/82020 at 11:00 am the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by 10/9/2020.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

Permit# 918-0476

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase II Bond Release on Increment 1, and a Phase II & III Bond Release on Increment 3 of permit number 918-0476 which was last issued on 7/8/2019. The application covers an area of approximately 229.12 acres located approximately 0.8 miles northwest of KY 779 junction with KY 3423 and located 2.2 miles northwest of the confluence of an un-named tributary of Meadow Creek in Whitley County, Kentucky. The operation is further located 3.9 miles southeast of Rockholds, Kentucky.

The bonds now in effect are as follows:

Increment one (1) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $ 152,100.00. Approximately 25% of the original bond amount of $ 152,100.00 is included in this application for release.

Increment three (3) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $ 109,900.00. Approximately 25% of the original bond amount of $ 109,900.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed March 2018.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by 10/9/2020.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 10/12/2020 at 10:00 am the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by 10/9/2020.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

Permit# 918-0447

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase II & III Bond Release on Increments No. 3, 4, & 5 and Phase III on Increment 2 of permit number 918-0447 which was last issued on October 26, 2018. The application covers an area of approximately 484.99 surface acres located 0.9 miles east from the Maple Creek Road (KY HWY 779) junction with Brown Creek Road and located 600 feet southeast of Phoebe Fork and located 0.5 miles north of Perkins in Whitley County Kentucky.

The bonds now in effect are as follows: Increment one (2) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $392,600. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $392,600 is included in this application for release.

Increment three (3) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $191,900.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $191900 is included in this application for release.

Increment four (4) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $ 129,000.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $ 129,000.00 is included in this application for release.

Increment five (5) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $272,500.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $272,500.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed in March 2015.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor by 10/9/2020

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 10/12 2020 at 1:00 pm the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by10/9/2020.

BID NOTICE – VEHICLES:

The Whitley County Health Department will be taking sealed bids on:

2006 White Nissan Sentra

2002 Blue Chevrolet Silverado

2005 Gold Ford Taurus

2005 Red K1500 Chevrolet Pickup Truck

2006 White Hyundai SantaFe

2006 Radium Nissan Sentra

All vehicles are sold as is. Vehicles can be viewed upon request Monday-Friday 8:00 am – 4:00 pm. Sealed bids can be turned into the Williamsburg office of the Health Department by 12:00 pm on Friday, September 11, 2020. Please note the vehicle year/color/make/model on the sealed bid.

For more information please contact Bill Freeman at (606) 549-3380 or cell # (606) 765-7349.

NEW VEHICLE BID NOTICE:

Bell-Whitley Community Action Agency, Inc. is accepting sealed bids for the following 2 new vehicles:

2020 or 2021 Crew Cab, 4WD custom truck with front bucket seats and console, automatic transmission, power steering, anti-lock brakes, power locks and windows, air conditioning.

Please submit individual bids for each truck.

Any and all interested applicants are encouraged to contact Michael Caldwell, Weatherization Director prior to submitting a sealed bid.

Sealed bids will be accepted until 10:00 am on September 4, 2020 and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud. Sealed bids should be labeled “Weatherization Vehicle” and mailed to: Bell-Whitley CAA, Inc. PO Box 159 Pineville, Ky 40977

Bell-Whitley CAA, Inc. is an EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, or disability. Minority and Women-Owned Business enterprises are encouraged to bid. No bidder may withdraw his bid within 10 days after actual date of the opening thereof. Bell-Whitley CAA, Inc. reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any and/or all bids.

s./Craig Brock, Executive Director

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Public Service Commission of Kentucky will hold a hearing on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, at the Commission’s offices, located at 211 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky, for the purpose of cross-examination of witnesses in Case No. 2018-00348, which is the Electronic 2018 Joint Integrated Resource Plan of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company.

This hearing will be streamed live and may be viewed on the PSC website, psc.ky.gov. Public comments may be made at the beginning of the hearing. Those wishing to make oral public comments may do so by following the instructions listed on the PSC website, psc.ky.gov.

The address for Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company is 220 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202.