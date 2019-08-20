Legal Notices for 8-21-19











NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., Inc., 5540 KY 1809, Barbourville, Kentucky 40906 has applied for a Phase 1 Bond Release of Increments 8 of Permit # 918-0467, which was last issued on April 6, 2018. The application covers an area of approximately 20.40 acres of surface disturbance and underlies an additional 13.30 acres of auger area located approximately 1.2 miles north of the intersection Hwy 779 and Hwy 1418 and 3.15 miles northwest of the confluence of Flat Creek and the Cumberland River. The permit area is located near Permon in Knox and Whitley Counties and located on the Barbourville and Rockholds U.S. G. S. 7 1⁄2 minute quadrangle maps.

The bond now in effect on Increment 8 is a cash bond in the amount of $75,000. Approximately 60% of the original bond amount ($75,000), is included in the application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: backfilling, grading, fertilizing, seeding and mulching, completed in the spring of 2017.

Written comments, objections or requests for a public or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, #2 Hudson Hollow, Frankfort, KY 40601, by September 30, 2019.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for, at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for hearing or informal conference is received by September 30, 2019.

NOTICE OF RENEWAL OF BLASTING SCHEDULE

Clay Laurel Mining, Inc., PO Box 25, Avawam, KY 41713, telephone number (606) 483-6884, gives notice that blasting operations will be conducted on its coal mine permit number 918-0498, covering 45.60 acres. Latitude: 36° 40’ 54”, Longitude: 83° 55’ 26”

The proposed operation is located approximately located 0.57 miles east from KY 92’s junction with Limestone Branch Road and located 2.0 miles southeast of Siler in Whitley County Kentucky.

Blasting operations are currently scheduled from August 2018 through August 2019. Blasting operations will continue August 2019 through August 2020. Blasting will be conducted between sunrise and sunset except in emergency situations. Emergency situations include, but are not limited to, lightning, the imminent threat of lightning, or other circumstances that require unscheduled detonation for the safety of the public or miners.

Any major alterations to the blasting schedule will be published. Unscheduled blasting may occur in emergency situations when rain, lightning or other atmospheric conditions or operator or public safety requires unscheduled detonation. The nearby residents will be notified of the unscheduled blast by using audible signals and the blast shall then proceed as a regular blast. Entry to the blasting area will be regulated by signs or barriers. An authorized company representative will prohibit access to the blasting area by unauthorized persons at least five (5) minutes before each detonation and until the all clear signal is sounded. Warning signals will be made by using a siren in the following manner:

The pre-blast warning signal will be a one (1) minute series of long blasts five (5) minutes prior to the blast signal. The blast signal will be a series of short blasts one (1) minute prior to the detonation. The all clear signal will be a prolonged blast following the inspection of the blast area.

WHITLEY COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION

2018-2019 UNAUDITED ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

The Whitley County School District Annual Financial Report for the year ended June 30, 2019 is available to view on the Whitley County School District website at www.whitley.kyschools.us

PUBLIC NOTICE

An ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2019-2020, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $362,210.00 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $362,210.00 was passed on 08/20/19. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

Pat White, Jr., County Judge Executive

CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG

REQUEST FOR BID

The City of Williamsburg is now accepting bids for road repairs on Mt. Morgan. Separate bids will be needed for the two areas. Each area will require:

Railroad rails – drilled Cribbing Excavation #2 Stone DGA Stone Fabric – Geotextile Type IV

Prior to work beginning, sites should be core drilled to determine depth to the rock. Quote should include all labor, material and equipment costs. Proposals due on August 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Williamsburg City Hall, 423 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769, ATTN: Teresa Black, City Clerk. For more information contact Mayor Roddy Harrison at (606) 549-6033 or (606) 549-6034 .

Once bid is awarded, contractor must provide certificate of adequate liability and property insurance as appropriate for work being performed and all other insurances to protect the owner.

The City of Williamsburg reserves the right to reject any and all bids. The City of Williamsburg is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for the public housing Modernization Project KY36P031-501(17) will be received by The Housing Authority of Williamsburg, Kentucky, on September 11, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. (local time), and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud. The project consists of: HVAC Upgrades

The Information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Drawings, Specifications and other contract documents may be examined at the following locations:

C S Design, Inc.

1088 Wellington Way

Lexington, Kentucky 40513

The Housing Authority of Williamsburg

600 Brush Arbor Road

Williamsburg, Kentucky 40769

Additional information is provided in the bidding documents. Copies of the bidding documents must be purchased at the following location to be eligible to submit a bid for this project.

Lynn Imaging

328 Old Vine Street

Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Telephone: (859) 255-1021

Attention: Plan Distribution Department

www.lynnimaging.com

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on August 29, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. (local time) at the Housing Authority’s main office for purposes of answering Bidders’ questions and to consider any suggestions.

The Housing Authority of Williamsburg

By: James Lovitt, Executive Director