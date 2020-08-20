Legal Notices for 8-19-20











NOTICE:

In compliance with other applicable provisions of KRS Chapter 424, Bell-Whitley CAA, Inc. has available for review at their 129 Pine Street, Pineville,

KY location their adopted budget, financial statements, and most recent audit. Please contact Leigh Anne Eldridge at (606) 337-3044 or (606) 549-3933.

Bell-Whitley CAA, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Whitley County Board of Education

2019-2020

Unaudited Annual Financial Report

The Whitley County School District Annual Financial Report for the year ended June 30, 2020 is available to view on the Whitley County School District website at www.whitley.kyschools.us

Commonwealth of Virginia

LEE COUNTY

CIRCUIT COURT

Case No. CA20070011-00

TAMMY ANNE WADE and WINSTON NOLAN WADE, JR.

v

BRANDI NICHOLE PENNINGTON

The object of this suit is to adopt Ayden Micheal Lee Short.

It is ORDERED that BRANDI NICHOLE PENNINGTON appear at the above-named court and protect her interests on or before September 10, 2020.

N. LESLIE WILKENS

1719 2nd Avenue E

Big Stone Gap, VA 24219

Public Information

Advertisement

In accordance with Chapter 65A and 424 of the Kentucky Revised Statutes, the financial information listed below may be inspected by the general public at the Whitley County Extension Office, 4275 N Hwy 25W, Williamsburg, KY on September 15th, 2020 between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:30 pm.

Financial information available: FY20 Year-End Budget Summary, FY21 Budget Summary, and most recent audit.

PUBLIC NOTICE

An Ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various funds in the amount of $1,427,551.00 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $1,427,551.00 was passed on 08/18/2020. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

Pat White, Jr.,

County Judge Executive

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0499, Amendment #1

In accordance with KRS 350.070, notice is hereby given that Kopper Glo Mining, LLC, 1197 Rock Ridge Road, Clairfield, TN 37715 has applied for an amendment to an existing surface coal mining and reclamation operation located 2.5 miles South of Pearl in Whitley County. The amendment will add 31.30 acres and delete 10.80 acres of surface disturbance making a total area of 238.90 acres within the amended permit boundary.

The proposed amendment area is approximately 0.8 miles West from Highway 190 junction with General Lowe Road and located 0.33 miles East of Buffalo Creek. The latitude is 36° 35’ 39”. The longitude is 83° 56’ 15”.

The proposed amendment is located on the Eagan U.S.G.S. 7 ½ minute quadrangle map. The surface area to be disturbed by the amendment is owned by Mountain River Farms, LLC, Norma Lowe, Dewey Wayne Hamblin and Kathy H. Hamblin. The operation will use a combination of contour, auger, highwall mining, and area methods of mining.

The amendment application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue; Middlesboro, KY 40965.

Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

This is the final advertisement of the application. All comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be received within thirty (30) days of today’s date.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 861-5350, Renewal

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for renewal of a permit for an underground coal mining operation located 2.0 miles northeast of Goins in Knox County and Whitley counties. The proposed operation will disturb 62.97 surface acres and will underlie 1,421.90 acres (of which 41.57 acres underlies surface acres) and the total area within the permit boundary will be 1,443.30 acres.

The proposed operation is approximately 3.3 miles east from KY Hwy. 92’s junction with Harpes Creek Road and located along Harpes Creek.

The proposed operation is located on the Frakes, KY 7½ minute quadrangle map. The surface area to be disturbed is owned by Gatliff Coal Company, Arnold T. Goins, Antony Greene, Alton Wilson, Freda Barnett and Begley Properties LLC. The operation will underlie land owned by Gatliff Coal Company, Arnold T. Goins, Alton Wilson, Begley Properties LLC, Bryant Mahan, Jim Lambdin, Henry & Doris Lee, Leonard & Louise Lee, Lisa Fuson Brock, Freda Barnett, Antony Green, Roy Mahan (Kathy Hauser), Joe Sire Mahan Heirs (Sandra Faye Sullivan), Ernest Shelton, Mark & Wanda Bennet, Boone Forestlands, LLC and Cleveland Wilson Heirs (Teddy Wilson and Irene Moon).

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

INVITATION TO BID

CORBIN BOARD OF EDUCATION

METAL BUILDING ERECTION

The Corbin Board of Education will receive separate sealed bids for the erection of a metal building. Please contact Lisa Wine or Kristy McKiddy at the Corbin Board of Education at 606-528-1303 to obtain the bid specifications. Bid specifications are available at Corbin Board of Education, 108 Roy Kidd Avenue, Corbin, Kentucky, 40701 during regular office hours from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Bid deadline is 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Bids will be opened at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Bids received after the scheduled closing time will be returned unopened to bidder. The Corbin Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities.

INVITATION TO BID

CORBIN BOARD OF EDUCATION

PRESCHOOL ROOF REPLACEMENT

The Corbin Board of Education will receive separate sealed bids for the replacement of the roof on the Corbin Preschool, located at 614 Master Street, Corbin, KY 40701. Please contact Lisa Wine or Kristy McKiddy at the Corbin Board of Education at 606-528-1303 to obtain the bid specifications. Bid specifications are available at Corbin Board of Education, 108 Roy Kidd Avenue, Corbin, Kentucky, 40701 during regular office hours from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Bid deadline is 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Bids will be opened at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Bids received after the scheduled closing time will be returned unopened to bidder. The Corbin Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

Permit# 918-0470

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase III Bond Release on Increment1 No. 1 of permit number 918-0470 which was last issued on June 6th 2016. The application covers an area of approximately 109.8 surface and 114.60 underground/auger acres for a total of 224.40 acres located approximately 0.7 mile south of Johnny Hollow Road’s intersection with KY Hwy 26 and on the waters of Watts Creek. The operation is further located 1.5 miles north of the community of Rockholds in Whitley County, Kentucky.

The bonds now in effect are as follows:

Increment one (1) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $332,800.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $332,800.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed in October 2015.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by 10/9/2020.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 10/12/2020 at 9:00 am at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by 10/9/2020.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

Permit# 918-0413

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase III Bond Release on Increments No. 1, and 3 of permit number 918-0413 which was last issued on May 20th 2014. The application covers an area of approximately 128.96 surface acres located approximately three (3) miles north of the community of Nevisdale, Kentucky, in Whitley County, Kentucky. The proposed operation is approximately two and half (2.5) miles north of Rock Springs Road intersection with Kentucky Highway 904 and 0.1 mile south east of Rock Springs Road intersection with Hamlin Hollow Road just south of Mulberry Creek.

The bonds now in effect are as follows:

Increment one (1) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $231,100.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $231,100.00 is included in this application for release. Increment three (3) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $10,000.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $10,000.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed in March 2014.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, #300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by 10/9/2020.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 10/12/82020 at 11:00 am the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by 10/9/2020.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

Permit# 918-0476

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase II Bond Release on Increment 1, and a Phase II & III Bond Release on Increment 3 of permit number 918-0476 which was last issued on 7/8/2019. The application covers an area of approximately 229.12 acres located approximately 0.8 miles northwest of KY 779 junction with KY 3423 and located 2.2 miles northwest of the confluence of an un-named tributary of Meadow Creek in Whitley County, Kentucky. The operation is further located 3.9 miles southeast of Rockholds, Kentucky.

The bonds now in effect are as follows:

Increment one (1) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $ 152,100.00. Approximately 25% of the original bond amount of $ 152,100.00 is included in this application for release.

Increment three (3) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $ 109,900.00. Approximately 25% of the original bond amount of $ 109,900.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed March 2018.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by 10/9/2020.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 10/12/2020 at 10:00 am the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by 10/9/2020.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

Permit# 918-0447

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase II & III Bond Release on Increments No. 3, 4, & 5 and Phase III on Increment 2 of permit number 918-0447 which was last issued on October 26, 2018. The application covers an area of approximately 484.99 surface acres located 0.9 miles east from the Maple Creek Road (KY HWY 779) junction with Brown Creek Road and located 600 feet southeast of Phoebe Fork and located 0.5 miles north of Perkins in Whitley County Kentucky.

The bonds now in effect are as follows: Increment one (2) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $392,600. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $392,600 is included in this application for release.

Increment three (3) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $191,900.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $191900 is included in this application for release.

Increment four (4) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $ 129,000.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $ 129,000.00 is included in this application for release.

Increment five (5) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $ 272,500.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $ 272,500.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed in March 2015.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor by 10/9/2020

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for 10/12 2020 at 1:00 pm the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by 10/9/2020.