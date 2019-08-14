Legal Notices for 8-14-19











NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0435 Major Revision #3

In accordance with KRS 350.070, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC; 332 W. Cumberland Gap Pkwy., Suite 100; Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for a major revision to an existing surface coal mining and reclamation operation located approximately 0.5 miles south west of Hamblin Hollow Road’s intersection with Poplar Creek Road, and approximately 2.5 miles north east of the community of Verne, in Whitley County, Kentucky. The major revision will not add any surface disturbance acreage or underground acreage to the permit area.

The proposed major revision is located on the Saxton U.S.G.S. 7½ minute quadrangle map. The operation will use the Contour and Auger methods of mining. The surface area to be affected by the major revision is owned by Adam Hill. The operation will affect an area within 100 feet of Hamblin Hollow road and Randle Cemetery road. The operation will not involve relocation and/or closure of a public road.

The major revision proposes a land use change to Residential from Pastureland.

This is the final advertisement of this application. All comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be received within thirty (30) days of today’s date. The Major Revision application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office; 1804 East Cumberland Avenue; Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director; Division of Permits; 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Mountainside Coal Co., Inc., 5540 KY 1809, Barbourville, Kentucky 40906 has applied for a Phase 1 Bond Release of Increments 8 of Permit # 918-0467, which was last issued on April 6, 2018. The application covers an area of approximately 20.40 acres of surface disturbance and underlies an additional 13.30 acres of auger area located approximately 1.2 miles north of the intersection Hwy 779 and Hwy 1418 and 3.15 miles northwest of the confluence of Flat Creek and the Cumberland River. The permit area is located near Permon in Knox and Whitley Counties and located on the Barbourville and Rockholds U.S. G. S. 7 1⁄2 minute quadrangle maps.

The bond now in effect on Increment 8 is a cash bond in the amount of $75,000. Approximately 60% of the original bond amount ($75,000), is included in the application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: backfilling, grading, fertilizing, seeding and mulching, completed in the spring of 2017.

Written comments, objections or requests for a public or informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, #2 Hudson Hollow, Frankfort, KY 40601, by September 30, 2019.

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for, at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for hearing or informal conference is received by September 30, 2019.

NOTICE:

East Kentucky Power Cooperative, Inc. (EKPC) is proposing a transmission line rebuild project in portions of McCreary and Whitley Counties. The existing McCreary County Jct. – KU Wofford transmission line section that would be rebuilt is approximately 20.7 miles in length and generally oriented east to west, roughly paralleling KY Hwy 478 between the existing EKPC Whitley City and KU Wofford 69 kV distribution substations. The McCreary County Jct. (Whitley City substation) is located on the east side of US Hwy 27, 0.4-mile south of KY Hwy 478 (Williamsburg Road) in McCreary County. The KU Wofford substation is located on the north side of KY Hwy 779 (Browns Creek Road), 0.4-mile west of KY Hwy 26 in Whitley County.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Utilities Service (RUS) is considering an application from EKPC for financial assistance to construct the proposed project. Actions taken by the agency for the referenced project may be undertakings subject to review under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, 16 U.S.C. § 470f, and its implementing regulations, “Protection of Historic Properties” (36 CFR Part 800). This act requires federal agencies to consider the effects of its undertakings on important historic properties listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places (NHRP).

On behalf of RUS, EKPC is seeking to identify persons who are interested in participating in the process for evaluating the potential effects of this proposed project on historic properties located in the project area that are listed or eligible for listing in the NHRP. If you have a legal or economic relation to properties that will be affected by the proposed project, or if you have a demonstrable interest in the historic built and/or archaeological environment in the project area, you are invited to participate as a consulting party in the Section 106 review process. If you believe you meet these criteria and you wish to participate as a consulting party, please send a letter with your contact information and statement of interest, to Josh Young at josh.young@ekpc.coop, or at East Kentucky Power Cooperative, 4775 Lexington Road, Winchester, KY 40391.

CITY OF WILLIAMSBURG

REQUEST FOR BID

The City of Williamsburg is now accepting bids for road repairs on Mt. Morgan. Separate bids will be needed for the two areas. Each area will require:

Railroad rails – drilled Cribbing Excavation #2 Stone DGA Stone Fabric – Geotextile Type IV

Prior to work beginning, sites should be core drilled to determine depth to the rock. Quote should include all labor, material and equipment costs. Proposals due on August 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Williamsburg City Hall, 423 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769, ATTN: Teresa Black, City Clerk. For more information contact Mayor Roddy Harrison at (606) 549-6033 or (606) 549-6034 .

Once bid is awarded, contractor must provide certificate of adequate liability and property insurance as appropriate for work being performed and all other insurances to protect the owner.

The City of Williamsburg reserves the right to reject any and all bids. The City of Williamsburg is an Equal Opportunity Employer.