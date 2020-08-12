Legal Notices for 8-12-20











COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA

LEE COUNTY

CIRCUIT COURT

Case No. CA20070011-00

TAMMY ANNE WADE and WINSTON NOLAN WADE, JR.

v.

BRANDI NICHOLE PENNINGTON

The object of this suit is to adopt Ayden Micheal Lee Short.

It is ORDERED that BRANDI NICHOLE PENNINGTON appear at the above-named court and protect her interests on or before September 10, 2020.

N. LESLIE WILKENS

1719 2nd Avenue E

Big Stone Gap, VA 24219

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0499, Amendment #1

In accordance with KRS 350.070, notice is hereby given that Kopper Glo Mining, LLC, 1197 Rock Ridge Road, Clairfield, TN 37715 has applied for an amendment to an existing surface coal mining and reclamation operation located 2.5 miles South of Pearl in Whitley County. The amendment will add 31.30 acres and delete 10.80 acres of surface disturbance making a total area of 238.90 acres within the amended permit boundary.

The proposed amendment area is approximately 0.8 miles West from Highway 190 junction with General Lowe Road and located 0.33 miles East of Buffalo Creek. The latitude is 36° 35’ 39”. The longitude is 83° 56’ 15”.

The proposed amendment is located on the Eagan U.S.G.S. 7 ½ minute quadrangle map. The surface area to be disturbed by the amendment is owned by Mountain River Farms, LLC, Norma Lowe, Dewey Wayne Hamblin and Kathy H. Hamblin. The operation will use a combination of contour, auger, highwall mining, and area methods of mining.

The amendment application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue; Middlesboro, KY 40965.

Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 861-5350, Renewal

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for renewal of a permit for an underground coal mining operation located 2.0 miles northeast of Goins in Knox County and Whitley counties. The proposed operation will disturb 62.97 surface acres and will underlie 1,421.90 acres (of which 41.57 acres underlies surface acres) and the total area within the permit boundary will be 1,443.30 acres.

The proposed operation is approximately 3.3 miles east from KY Hwy. 92’s junction with Harpes Creek Road and located along Harpes Creek.

The proposed operation is located on the Frakes, KY 7½ minute quadrangle map. The surface area to be disturbed is owned by Gatliff Coal Company, Arnold T. Goins, Antony Greene, Alton Wilson, Freda Barnett and Begley Properties LLC. The operation will underlie land owned by Gatliff Coal Company, Arnold T. Goins, Alton Wilson, Begley Properties LLC, Bryant Mahan, Jim Lambdin, Henry & Doris Lee, Leonard & Louise Lee, Lisa Fuson Brock, Freda Barnett, Antony Green, Roy Mahan (Kathy Hauser), Joe Sire Mahan Heirs (Sandra Faye Sullivan), Ernest Shelton, Mark & Wanda Bennet, Boone Forestlands, LLC and Cleveland Wilson Heirs (Teddy Wilson and Irene Moon).

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

INVITATION TO LEASE SPACE

The Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet desires to lease approximately 2,714 square feet of space with 10 reserved parking spaces to be located in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Interested parties may submit proposals to lease existing properties and/or proposals to construct new facilities. The initial proposal must include the name, address, and telephone number of the property owner; the name, address, and telephone number of the property agent if applicable, the street address of existing properties; and the street address or a location description for sites offered for new construction. Any property selected for lease must meet OSHA specifications, as well as ADA guidelines and all applicable building codes as enforced by the Kentucky Division of Building Code Enforcement. Additional information regarding participation requirements for lease projects will be provided to all respondents.

Proposals may be made by any person in writing on or before 10:30 a.m. EDT, Aug. 24, 2020 and must be sent to: Division of Real Properties, RE: PR-5633 , ATTN: Leasing Branch, Suite 300 403 Wapping Street, Frankfort, KY 40701. Fax and email proposals will not be accepted. All responses received will be publicly opened and read at the above-designated time. If you plan to attend the bid opening and have a disability that requires accommodation, please contact our office by Aug. 20 so that reasonable accommodations can be made. For additional information contact, Leslie Driskell at the Division of Real Properties at 502.782.0364 or Leslie.Driskell@ky.gov

INVITATION TO BID

CORBIN BOARD OF EDUCATION

METAL BUILDING ERECTION

The Corbin Board of Education will receive separate sealed bids for the erection of a metal building. Please contact Lisa Wine or Kristy McKiddy at the Corbin Board of Education at 606-528-1303 to obtain the bid specifications. Bid specifications are available at Corbin Board of Education, 108 Roy Kidd Avenue, Corbin, Kentucky, 40701 during regular office hours from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Bid deadline is 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Bids will be opened at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Bids received after the scheduled closing time will be returned unopened to bidder. The Corbin Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities.

INVITATION TO BID

CORBIN BOARD OF EDUCATION

PRESCHOOL ROOF REPLACEMENT

The Corbin Board of Education will receive separate sealed bids for the replacement of the roof on the Corbin Preschool, located at 614 Master Street, Corbin, KY 40701. Please contact Lisa Wine or Kristy McKiddy at the Corbin Board of Education at 606-528-1303 to obtain the bid specifications. Bid specifications are available at Corbin Board of Education, 108 Roy Kidd Avenue, Corbin, Kentucky, 40701 during regular office hours from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Bid deadline is 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Bids will be opened at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Bids received after the scheduled closing time will be returned unopened to bidder. The Corbin Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities.