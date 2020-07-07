Legal Notices for 7-8-20











REQUEST FOR BID PROPOSAL

Garbage Truck

Sealed Proposals for the following work will be received by the Whitley County Fiscal Court in the manner and on the date hereinafter specified for the furnishing of all labor, materials, supplies, tools, equipment, services, etc., necessary for the purchase of a 2018 FREIGHTLINER M2 CONVENTIONAL CAB, 20 CUBIC YARD CAPACITY GARBAGE TRUCK WITH AUTOMATED SIDELOAD. Truck must be available for pickup or deliver on or before July 31, 2020.

Agency must submit their SEALED bids to the Whitley County Judge/Executive at the Whitley County Courthouse, 200 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky. Bids may also be mailed to Whitley County Judge/Executive at P.O. Box 237, Williamsburg, KY 40769, on or before 2:00 p.m. local time on July 20, 2020, at which time bids will be opened and read aloud. Bids will then be presented to the Fiscal Court at their regular meeting at 4:00 pm on July 21, 2020. Bid envelops shall be marked “Garbage Truck Bid” on the front of the envelope or package. Bidder must return RFP form.

Specifications, advertisement and RFP form can be found at www.whitleycountyfiscalcourt.com .

Conflicts of interest, gratuities and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445 and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for 90 days after the date the bids are opened. Any bid received after the time specified shall not be considered and will be returned unopened to the bidder.

Whitley County reserves the right to waive any informality and may reject any and all bids. Whitley County reserves the right to award bid based upon availability, service and in the best interest for the public safety for the citizens of the County. Whitley County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Pursuant to 405 KAR 8:010, Section 16(5), the following is a summary of permitting decisions made by the Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Permits with respect to applications to conduct surface coal mining and reclamation operations in Whitley County. ALDEN RESOURCES LLC, 918-0435.

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Christopher Ellis, 4248 Looking Glass Place, Sanford, Florida 32771 was appointed as administrator on 5/29/2020 for the estate of Bruce Allen Ellis (deceased), 338 Prewitt Bend Drive, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Patricia Epperson Huling, 205 17th Street, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed as administratrix on 6/1/2020 for the estate of Wilma Lewis (deceased), 205 17th Street, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the administratrix is Jeffery R. Tipton, P.O. Box 1284, Corbin, KY 40702.

David Goins, 222 McFadden Drive, Corbin, KY 40701 and Jana Wright, 611 5th Street, Corbin, KY 40701 were appointed as co-executors on 6/1/2020 for the estate of Gerald D. Goins (deceased), 6966 Highway 26, Rockholds, KY 40759. The attorney for the co/executors is Jeffrey K. Hill, P.O. Box 1605, Corbin, KY 40702.

Bobbie Kloss, 3445 Clays Mill Road, Lexington, KY 40503 was appointed as administratrix on 6/1/2020 for the estate of Nancy Alma Harmon (deceased), 278 Highway 1064, Woodbine, KY 40771. The attorney for the administratrix is Jeffery R. Tipton, P.O. Box 1284, Corbin, KY 40702.

Bobby Skidmore, P.O. Box 174, Corbin, KY 40702 was appointed as administrator on 6/1/2020 for the estate of Onzy Skidmore (deceased), 2136 Bee Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the administrator is Jeffery R. Tipton, P.O. Box 1284, Corbin, KY 40702.

Terri Lynn Chumbley, 602 Cecil Wyatt Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed as executrix on 6/9/2020 for the estate of Nancy Norvell Daniel (deceased). The attorney for the executrix is Robert P. Hammons, P.O. Box 1388, Corbin, KY 40702.

Vickie Marlene Pace, 121 Bryan Drive, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed as executrix on 6/8/2020 for the estate of Janice Rogers (deceased), 1255 Bacon Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Jeffrey Wilder, 21 Tidal Wave Road, Corbin, KY 40701 and Jill Roaden, 245 Citation Trail, Corbin, KY 40701 were appointed as co-executors on 6/15/2020 for the estate of Andrew James Wilder (deceased), 245 Citation Trail, Corbin, KY 40701.

Margaret Brooks was appointed as guardian on 6/22/2020 for Holden Clark (a minor). Attorney for the guardian is Shane A. Romines, P.O. Drawer 1580, Corbin, KY 40702.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 30th day of June, 2020.

Gary W. Barton, Clerk

District & Circuit Courts

Whitley County/Williamsburg, KY 40769

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

918-0435

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase III Bond Release on Increments No. 1 and 2 of permit number 918-0435, which was last issued on December 6, 2019. The application covers an area of approximately 84.3 acres located approximately 0.5 miles southwest of Hamblin Hollow Road’s intersection with Poplar Creek Road. The site is 0.25 miles north of Mulberry Creek and approximately 2.5 miles northeast of the community of Verne, in Whitley County, Kentucky.

The bonds now in effect for the permit are, Increment #1 is a Surety Bond in the amount of $390,600. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $390,600.00 is included in this application for release. Increment #2 is a Surety Bond in the amount of $75,000.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $75,000.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed March 2014.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by August 14, 2020

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for August 17, 2020 at 9:00 am at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by August 14, 2020.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

918-0476

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase I Bond Release on Increment 2 of permit number 918-0476 which was last issued on July 8, 2019. The application covers an area of approximately 229.12 acres located approximately 0.8 miles northwest of KY 779 junction with KY 3423 and located 2.2 miles northwest of the confluence of an un-named tributary of Meadow Creek in Whitley County, Kentucky. The operation is further located 3.9 miles southeast of Rockholds, Kentucky.

The bonds now in effect are as follows:

Increment two (2) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $ 194,500. Approximately 60% of the original bond amount of $ 194,500.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed March 2020.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by August 14, 2020

A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for August 17, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by August 14, 2020.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Permit Number 918-0478, Major Revision No. 2

In accordance with KRS 350.070 notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for a major revision to an existing surface coal mining and reclamation operation located 0.95 miles west of Meadow Creek in Whitley County. The major revision will add 2.03 surface disturbance making the total area 150.20 acres.

The proposed major revision is approximately 0.26 miles northeast from the junction of Springtown Road with KY1064 and located 0.95 miles west of Meadow Creek.

The proposed permit is located on the Rockholds U.S.G.S. 7 ½-minute quadrangle map. The surface area to be affected by this major revision is owned by Jeff Canada, Glenn Miller, Gary McKeehan, and Alma Wilson.

The major revision is proposing an approximate original contour variance for remining. The surface and underground area is owned by Glenn Miller, Tommy Freeman, and Frank Van Zant.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Natural Resources, Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 874-5005, Renewal

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Southfork Coal Co., 2700 Lee Highway Suite B, Bristol, VA 24202, has applied for renewal of a permit for an existing underground coal mining operation located 0.4 miles south of Revelo in McCreary County Kentucky. The operation disturbs 48.1 surface acres on the permit boundary.

The operation is approximately 5 miles south of State Rt. 701 intersection with State Rt. 92 and located within the drainage area of Sweet Gum Branch.

The operation is located on the Whitley City USGS 7 1/2 Minute Quadrangle Map. The disturbed surface is owned by Stearns Coal Co.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965. Written comments or objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

COUNTY TAXPAYERS NOTICE

The 2019 Whitley County Unmined Coal bills will be due and payable beginning March 1, 2020. If you did not receive your bill, please contact the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office. When mailing in your payment, please include a copy of the tax bill with your payment. If you would like a paid receipt returned to you, please enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope. The following dates will be the collection dates for 2019 Unmined Coal Bills:

2% Discount – If paid by March 31, 2020

Face Amount- If paid by April 30, 2020

5% Penalty- If paid by May 31, 2020

21% Penalty- If paid after May 31, 2020

All Unmined Coal bills will be turned over as delinquent if not paid by August 17, 2020.

Please make checks Payable to: Whitley County Sheriff, PO Box 118, Williamsburg Ky, 40769, Office Location: 200 Main St, Ste 1, Williamsburg Ky 40769

COUNTY TAXPAYERS NOTICE

The 2019 Whitley County Gas and Oil bills will be due and payable beginning March 1, 2020. If you have not did not receive your bill, please contact the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office. When mailing in your payment, please include a copy of the tax bill with your payment. If you would like a paid receipt returned to you, please enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope. The following dates will be the collection dates for 2019 Gas and Oil Bills:

2% Discount – If paid by March 31, 2020

Face Amount- If paid by April 30, 2020

5% Penalty- If paid by May 31, 2020

21% Penalty- If paid after May 31, 2020

All Gas and Oil bills will be turned over as delinquent if not paid by August 17, 2020.

Please make checks payable to: Whitley County Sheriff, PO Box 118 • Williamsburg Ky, 40769, Office Location: 200 Main St, Ste 1, Williamsburg Ky 40769