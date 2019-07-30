Legal Notices for 7-31-19











NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0497, Amendment # 1

In accordance with KRS 350.055 notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for an amendment to an existing permit for a surface contour, auger/highwall coal mining and reclamation operation. The amendment will add 18.05 of surface disturbance and 0.00 acres of Auger/HWM area making a total of 144.78 acres within the permit area. The total area of the permit is 144.78 acres. The permit is located 1.5 miles east of Williamsburg in Whitley County.

The proposed operation is approximately 0.11 miles southwest of KY 779 junction with KY 26 and located 0.15 miles southwest of the confluence of Browns Creek with Watts Creek.

The proposed operation is located on the Wofford and Rockholds, KY 7½ minute quadrangle maps. The operation will use a combination of contour, and auger/highwall miner methods of surface mining. Amendment 1 proposes additional contour mining and road re-design. The surface and auger/highwall mining area is owned by Southern Properties LLC, and Marilyn Teague.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement’s, Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0435 Major Revision #3

In accordance with KRS 350.070, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC; 332 W. Cumberland Gap Pkwy., Suite 100; Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for a major revision to an existing surface coal mining and reclamation operation located approximately 0.5 miles south west of Hamblin Hollow Road’s intersection with Poplar Creek Road, and approximately 2.5 miles north east of the community of Verne, in Whitley County, Kentucky. The major revision will not add any surface disturbance acreage or underground acreage to the permit area.

The proposed major revision is located on the Saxton U.S.G.S. 7½ minute quadrangle map. The operation will use the Contour and Auger methods of mining. The surface area to be affected by the major revision is owned by Adam Hill. The operation will affect an area within 100 feet of Hamblin Hollow road and Randle Cemetery road. The operation will not involve relocation and/or closure of a public road.

The major revision proposes a land use change to Residential from Pastureland.

The Major Revision application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office; 1804 East Cumberland Avenue; Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director; Division of Permits; 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.