Legal Notices for 7-3-19

HANNAH TIFFANY BUNCH is no longer responsible for Anthony Paul Bunch’s debts.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-5193, Renewal

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for renewal of a permit for an underground coal mining operation located 2.0 miles southeast of Nevisdale in Whitley County. The proposed operation will disturb 152.06 surface acres.

The proposed operation is approximately 8.5 miles southeast from KY Hwy. 92’s junction with KY 904 and located at the head of Bennetts Branch.

The proposed operation is located on the Saxton and Frakes, KY U.S.G.S. 7½ minute quadrangle maps. The surface area to be disturbed is owned by Penn Virginia Operating Co., LLC. The operation will underlie land owned by Penn Virginia Operating Co., LLC.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-5194, Renewal

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for renewal of a permit for an underground coal mining operation located 1.0 mile southeast of Nevisdale in Whitley County. The proposed operation will disturb 16.90 surface acres and will underlie 990.3 acres and the total area within the permit boundary will be 1007.2 acres.

The proposed facility is approximately 1.5 miles southeast from Gatliff Road’s junction with KY Hwy. 904 and located 0.01 mile south of Bennetts Branch.

The proposed operation is located on the Saxton, KY U.S.G.S. 7½ minute quadrangle map. The surface area is owned by Penn Virginia Operating Co., LLC.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

The Whitley County Fiscal Court has received a $16,293 grant from the Emergency Food and Shelter Program National Board for operation of local emergency food and shelter programs. The grant money will be allocated to non-profit and government agencies that provide food and shelter to area residents. Existing agencies are encouraged to apply for the funds. The local board, made up of service organizations and local residents will review applications. Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local governmental or private voluntary organizations chosen to receive funds must be; non-profit, have an accounting system, conduct an annual audit, and have demonstrated the ability to deliver emergency food and shelter programs. They must have a non-discrimination policy and if a private voluntary organization, must have a board of directors. Qualifying organizations are urged to apply. Applications must be received by Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 1pm. The local board will meet at 2 pm, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in the Whitley County Fiscal Court Courtroom on the 2nd floor of the old courthouse. For grant information, contact Amber Owens, at Judge/Executive Pat White, Jr.’s office, P.O. Box 237, Williamsburg, KY 40769, 606-549-6000.

Jessica Owens, 65 Tipple Ave, Blossburg, Ave 16912 was appointed as the administrator over the estate of Roy Owens Jr, 1255 Log Cabin Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Janice Young, 3083 Heather Glen CT., Springfield, OH 45503 was appointed as the administrator over the estate of Euna Cupp, 154 Forest Ave, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Andrew Cox, 1594 Craig Road, Williamsburg, Ky 40769 was appointed as the administrator over the estate of Corllis Cox, 1594 Craig Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Glen Hall, 15 Croley Bend Estates, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed as the administrator over the estate of Glenna Woods, 6363 HWY 779, Rockholds, KY 40759.

All person having claims against the said estate are required to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment. Given under my hand this appointment. Given under my hand this 27th day of June.

Gary W. Barton

Whitley County District and Circuit Court

Williamsburg KY 40769

An Emergency Ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2018-2019, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $97,235.74 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $97,235.74.was passed on 06/18/19. A copy of the Emergency Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

Pat White, Jr., County Judge Executive

INVITATION TO BID

Whitley County has received funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Kentucky Emergency Management, for the purpose of stabilizing Dal Road (site #3; GPS location, 36.72349, -84.09494 to 36.72379, -84.094741). The project will be completed under the direction of the Whitley County Fiscal Court.

Scope of project:

Place 2,240 LF of rail

Place 1,680 SF of cribbing

Place 369.5 tons of #2 stone backfill

Place 23.5 tons of DGA shoulder stone

Place 280 SY of geotextile fabric

Replace 125.9259 CY of gravel

Bids should be made using unit pricing.

A copy of the project scope and any additional information can be obtained at the Whitley County Judge/Executive’s Office, Whitley County Courthouse, 200 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky, (606) 549-6000, during regular business hours. The project scope will also be posted on the Whitley County Fiscal Court website: http://www.whitleycountyfiscalcourt.com/news.asp .

There will be a pre-bid meeting at 10:00 a.m., July 9, 2019, in the Whitley County Fiscal Courtroom. All bidders are required to attend the pre-bid meeting. Sealed proposals will be accepted until 2:00 p.m., July 15, 2019, at which time the bids will be opened and read aloud. The contract will be awarded during the Whitley County Fiscal Court meeting at 4:00 p.m., July 16, 2019. PRINT (Dal Road #3 Stabilization) on the front of the envelope.

Conflicts of interest, gratuities and kickbacks are defined in KRS 45A.445 and as provided for in KRS 45A.445 are absolutely prohibited.

No bidder may withdraw his/her bid for 90 days after the date the bids are opened. Any bid received after the time specified shall not be considered and will be returned unopened to the bidder.

Whitley County reserves the right to waive any informality and may reject any and all bides. Whitley County reserves the right to award bid based upon availability, service and in the best interest for the public safety for the citizens of the County. Whitley County is an Equal Opportunity Employer.