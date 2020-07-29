Legal Notices for 7-29-20











PUBLIC NOTICE

Pursuant to KRS 65A.080(2), the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission’s most recent audit report and adopted budget can be found at https://kydlgweb.ky.gov/entites/specdistsearch.cfm . Financial statements may be examined at 222 Corbin Center Dr., Corbin, KY.

An Emergency Ordinance amending the Whitley County Budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021, to include unanticipated receipts increasing/decreasing from various Funds in the amount of $106,529.00 and increasing/decreasing expenditures from the various Funds in the amount of $106,529.00 was passed on 07/21/2020. A copy of the Ordinance with full text is available for public inspection at the Office of the County Judge Executive during normal business hours.

Pat White, Jr., County Judge Executive

COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA

LEE COUNTY

CIRCUIT COURT

Case No. CA20070011-00

TAMMY ANNE WADE and WINSTON NOLAN WADE, JR. v. BRANDI NICHOLE PENNINGTON

The object of this suit is to adopt Ayden Micheal Lee Short.

It is ORDERED that BRANDI NICHOLE PENNINGTON appear at the above-named court and protect her interests on or before September 10, 2020.

N. LESLIE WILKENS

1719 2nd Avenue E

Big Stone Gap, VA 24219

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0499, Amendment #1

In accordance with KRS 350.070, notice is hereby given that Kopper Glo Mining, LLC, 1197 Rock Ridge Road, Clairfield, TN 37715 has applied for an amendment to an existing surface coal mining and reclamation operation located 2.5 miles South of Pearl in Whitley County. The amendment will add 31.30 acres and delete 10.80 acres of surface disturbance making a total area of 238.90 acres within the amended permit boundary.

The proposed amendment area is approximately 0.8 miles West from Highway 190 junction with General Lowe Road and located 0.33 miles East of Buffalo Creek. The latitude is 36° 35’ 39”. The longitude is 83° 56’ 15”.

The proposed amendment is located on the Eagan U.S.G.S. 7 ½ minute quadrangle map. The surface area to be disturbed by the amendment is owned by Mountain River Farms, LLC, Norma Lowe, Dewey Wayne Hamblin and Kathy H. Hamblin. The operation will use a combination of contour, auger, highwall mining, and area methods of mining.

The amendment application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue; Middlesboro, KY 40965.

Written comments, objections, or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.