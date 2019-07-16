Legal Notices for 7-17-19











NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-0497, Amendment # 1

In accordance with KRS 350.055 notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for an amendment to an existing permit for a surface contour, auger/highwall coal mining and reclamation operation. The amendment will add 18.05 of surface disturbance and 0.00 acres of Auger/HWM area making a total of 144.78 acres within the permit area. The total area of the permit is 144.78 acres. The permit is located 1.5 miles east of Williamsburg in Whitley County.

The proposed operation is approximately 0.11 miles southwest of KY 779 junction with KY 26 and located 0.15 miles southwest of the confluence of Browns Creek with Watts Creek.

The proposed operation is located on the Wofford and Rockholds, KY 7½ minute quadrangle maps. The operation will use a combination of contour, and auger/highwall miner methods of surface mining. Amendment 1 proposes additional contour mining and road re-design. The surface and auger/highwall mining area is owned by Southern Properties LLC, and Marilyn Teague.

The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement’s, Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.