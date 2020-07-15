Legal Notices for 7-15-20











NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

918-0435

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase III Bond Release on Increments No. 1 and 2 of permit number 918-0435, which was last issued on December 6, 2019. The application covers an area of approximately 84.3 acres located approximately 0.5 miles southwest of Hamblin Hollow Road’s intersection with Poplar Creek Road. The site is 0.25 miles north of Mulberry Creek and approximately 2.5 miles northeast of the community of Verne, in Whitley County, Kentucky.

The bonds now in effect for the permit are, Increment #1 is a Surety Bond in the amount of $390,600. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $390,600.00 is included in this application for release. Increment #2 is a Surety Bond in the amount of $75,000.00. Approximately 100% of the original bond amount of $75,000.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed March 2014.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by August 14, 2020

This is the final advertisement of the application. A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for August 17, 2020 at 9:00 am at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by August 14, 2020.

NOTICE OF BOND RELEASE

918-0476

In accordance with KRS 350.093, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, KY 40701, has filed for a Phase I Bond Release on Increment 2 of permit number 918-0476 which was last issued on July 8, 2019. The application covers an area of approximately 229.12 acres located approximately 0.8 miles northwest of KY 779 junction with KY 3423 and located 2.2 miles northwest of the confluence of an un-named tributary of Meadow Creek in Whitley County, Kentucky. The operation is further located 3.9 miles southeast of Rockholds, Kentucky.

The bonds now in effect are as follows:

Increment two (2) is a Surety Bond in the amount of $ 194,500. Approximately 60% of the original bond amount of $ 194,500.00 is included in this application for release.

Reclamation work performed includes: Backfilling, re-grading, topsoil replacement, and drainage control including soil preparation and initial seeding and mulching in accordance with the approved reclamation plan, completed March 2020.

Written comments, objections, and requests for a public hearing of informal conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Field Services, 300 Sower Boulevard, 2nd Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601, by August 14, 2020

This is the final advertisement of the application. A public hearing on the application has been scheduled for August 17, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, KY 40965-1229. The hearing will be cancelled if no request for a hearing or informal conference is received by August 14, 2020.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Permit Number 918-0478, Major Revision No. 2

In accordance with KRS 350.070 notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for a major revision to an existing surface coal mining and reclamation operation located 0.95 miles west of Meadow Creek in Whitley County. The major revision will add 2.03 surface disturbance making the total area 150.20 acres.

The proposed major revision is approximately 0.26 miles northeast from the junction of Springtown Road with KY1064 and located 0.95 miles west of Meadow Creek.

The proposed permit is located on the Rockholds U.S.G.S. 7 ½-minute quadrangle map. The surface area to be affected by this major revision is owned by Jeff Canada, Glenn Miller, Gary McKeehan, and Alma Wilson.

The major revision is proposing an approximate original contour variance for remining. The surface and underground area is owned by Glenn Miller, Tommy Freeman, and Frank Van Zant.

This is the final advertisement of the application. All comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be received within thirty (30) days of today’s date. The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Natural Resources, Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 874-5005, Renewal

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Southfork Coal Co., 2700 Lee Highway Suite B, Bristol, VA 24202, has applied for renewal of a permit for an existing underground coal mining operation located 0.4 miles south of Revelo in McCreary County Kentucky. The operation disturbs 48.1 surface acres on the permit boundary.

The operation is approximately 5 miles south of State Rt. 701 intersection with State Rt. 92 and located within the drainage area of Sweet Gum Branch.

The operation is located on the Whitley City USGS 7 1/2 Minute Quadrangle Map. The disturbed surface is owned by Stearns Coal Co.

This is the final advertisement of this application. All comments, objections, or request for a permit conference must be received within thirty (30) days of today’s date. The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965. Written comments or objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

PUBLIC NOTICE OF BLASTING SCHEDULE

JMR Resources, LLC., Pineville, KY 40977, telephone (606) 269-4980, shall conduct blasting operations on its 31.00 acre surface mine permit, located approximately 0.4 miles Southeast of Mountain Ash in Whitley County.

The proposed operation is approximately 0.4 miles West of Mtn Ash Road junction with Mtn Ash Pike and located 0.5 miles from Clear Fork.

The latitude is 36-39-16 the longitude is: 84-07-20. The surface area on which blasting operations will be conducted is owned by William Jones and Jon Betts.

Blasting Operations will begin 07-15-20. Blasting will be conducted each day Monday through Saturday during daylight hours. No blasting will be conducted after official sunset. This schedule shall be in effect from 07-15-20 until 07-15-21.

Any major alterations to the blasting scheduled will be published. Unscheduled blasting may occur in emergency situations when rain, lightning or other atmospheric conditions or operator or public safety requires unscheduled detonation. The nearby residents will be notified of the unscheduled blast by the most appropriate means and the blast shall then proceed as a regular blast. Entry to blasting area will be regulated by signs or barriers. An authorized company representative will prohibit access to the blasting areas by unauthorized persons at least five (5) minutes before each detonation and until the all clear signal is sounded. A pre-detonation warning signal consisting of three (3) long blasts of a siren five (5) minutes prior to blast signal, which is and three (3) short blasts of a siren immediately before a shot detonation. The post-detonation all clear signal will be one (1) long blast of a siren following inspection of the blast site. Events which could necessitate blasting at unscheduled times include, but are not limited to rain, lightning, or other atmospheric conditions, or deteriorated explosives which involve personnel, operational or public safety. Any major alteration of this blasting schedule will be published.

This notice is published pursuant to CFR 715.19 Surface Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement Provisions and KRS 350.220 and the regulations relating thereto. The MSHA ID Number is 15-19876. The Kentucky DSMRE Permit Number is 918-0503.

INSPECTION PERIOD

FOR THE PROPERTY TAX ASSESSMENT ROLL

The Whitley County real property tax roll will be opened for inspection from JULY 10, 2020 through JULY 24, 2020.

This is the JANUARY 1, 2020 assessment on which state, county, and school taxes for 2020 will be due in the Fall of 2020.

The tax roll is in the office of the property valuation administrator in the county courthouse. Unless otherwise determined by the property valuation administrator, inspections will be conducted remotely.

Any taxpayer desiring to appeal an assessment on real property made by the PVA must first request a conference with the PVA or a designated deputy. The conference may be held during the inspection period.

Due to the current COVID-19 crises, all conferences will be held by email, telephone or fax. If any taxpayer feels an in-person conference is deemed necessary, we will make an appointment for the week of JULY 20 to 24. Documentation supporting your opinion of value will continue to be required; however, you will receive specific instructions on the best method to submit your documentation after contacting our office about your intention to have a conference.

Any taxpayer still aggrieved by an assessment on real property, after the conference with the PVA or designated deputy, may appeal to the county board of assessment appeals. Your appeal must be filed by 4:00 pm on JULY 24.

Any taxpayer failing to appeal to the county board of assessment appeals, or failing to appear before the board, either in person or by designated representative, will not be eligible to appeal directly to the Kentucky Claims Commission.

Appeals of personal property assessments shall not be made to the county board of assessment appeals. Personal property taxpayers shall be served notice under the provisions of KRS 132.450(4) and shall have the protest and appeal rights granted under the provision of KRS 131.110.

Ronnie Moses

Property Valuation Administrator, Whitley County