Legal Notices for 7-10-19











NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-5193, Renewal

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for renewal of a permit for an underground coal mining operation located 2.0 miles southeast of Nevisdale in Whitley County. The proposed operation will disturb 152.06 surface acres.

The proposed operation is approximately 8.5 miles southeast from KY Hwy. 92’s junction with KY 904 and located at the head of Bennetts Branch.

The proposed operation is located on the Saxton and Frakes, KY U.S.G.S. 7½ minute quadrangle maps. The surface area to be disturbed is owned by Penn Virginia Operating Co., LLC. The operation will underlie land owned by Penn Virginia Operating Co., LLC.

This is the final advertisement of the application. All comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be received within thirty (30) days of today’s date. The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MINE

Pursuant to Application Number 918-5194, Renewal

In accordance with KRS 350.055, notice is hereby given that Alden Resources LLC, 332 West Cumberland Gap Parkway, Suite 100, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 has applied for renewal of a permit for an underground coal mining operation located 1.0 mile southeast of Nevisdale in Whitley County. The proposed operation will disturb 16.90 surface acres and will underlie 990.3 acres and the total area within the permit boundary will be 1007.2 acres.

The proposed facility is approximately 1.5 miles southeast from Gatliff Road’s junction with KY Hwy. 904 and located 0.01 mile south of Bennetts Branch.

The proposed operation is located on the Saxton, KY U.S.G.S. 7½ minute quadrangle map. The surface area is owned by Penn Virginia Operating Co., LLC.

This is the final advertisement of the application. All comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be received within thirty (30) days of today’s date. The application has been filed for public inspection at the Department for Mining Reclamation and Enforcement’s Middlesboro Regional Office, 1804 East Cumberland Avenue, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965-1229. Written comments, objections or requests for a permit conference must be filed with the Director, Division of Mine Permits, 300 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

CEDARIDGE MINISTRIES

189 FACTORY LANE, WILLIAMSBURG

10:00 A.M., MONDAY, JULY 22, 2019

A public meeting will take place at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Cedaridge Ministries, 189 Factory Lane, Williamsburg for the purpose of providing general information to the public regarding the proposed purchase of a horizontal baler. The public is invited to attend and comment on such issues as economic and environmental impacts, service area, alternatives to the project and any other pertinent issues.

BY: CEDARIDGE MINISTRIES

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

WHITLEY COUNTY WATER DISTRICT

19 S. HIGHWAY 25, WILLIAMSBURG

11:00 A.M., MONDAY, JULY 22, 2019

A public meeting will take place at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Whitley County Water District, 19 S. Highway 25, Williamsburg for the purpose of providing general information to the public regarding the proposed purchase of an excavator. The public is invited to attend and comment on such issues as economic and environmental impacts, service area, alternatives to the project and any other pertinent issues.

BY: WHITLEY COUNTY WATER DISTRICT

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Jane Wages, 1227 Forest Circle Drive, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Executrix on 6/10/2019 for the estate of Carl Frederick Keating (deceased), Heritage Nursing Home, 192 Bacon Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the Executrix is Sandra J. Reeves, PO Box 1341, Corbin, KY 40702.

Joyce Brown, 1520 Hwy 90, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Executrix on 6/11/2019 for the estate of Danny E. Brown, (deceased), 1520 Highway 90, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the Executrix is Hon. Amanda Hill, PO Box 1185, Corbin, KY 40702.

Lisa Correll, 7145 Meroni Blvd., North Port, FL 34291 was appointed Administratrix on 6/12/2019 for the estate of Bobby C. Hart (deceased), 288 23rd Street, Corbin, KY 40701. The attorney for the Administratrix is Hon. Matthew B. Dehart, PO Box 1177, Jamestown, KY 42629.

Imogene Chamness, 452 Beverly Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Administratrix on 6/17/2019 for the estate of William R. Chamness (deceased), 452 Beverly Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Heather Powers, 104 Wells Lane, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Guardian on 6/17/2019 for Boston Lee Powers (a minor). The attorney for the Guardian is Bryan K. Sergent, 116 Lawyer Street, Manchester, KY 40962.

Heather Powers, 104 Wells Lane, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Guardian on 6/17/2019 for Elijah Gage Powers (a minor). The attorney for the Guardian is Bryan K. Sergent, 116 Lawyer Street, Manchester, KY 40962.

Heather Powers, 104 Wells Lane, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Guardian on 6/17/2019 for Hunter Allen Powers (a minor). The attorney for the Guardian is Bryan K. Sergent, 116 Lawyer Street, Manchester, KY 40962.

Marie Hart, 250 Hart Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed Executrix on 6/24/2019 for the estate of Richard Louie Hart, Sr., (deceased), 250 Hart Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

All persons having claims against the said estates are requested to present same, verified according to law to the said appointees, not later than six months from said date of appointment.

Given under my hand this 28th day of June, 2019.

GARY W. BARTON, CLERK

DISTRICT & CIRCUIT COURTS

WHITLEY COUNTY / WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Darrell L. Saunders has filed the final settlement for the estate of Iva Hickey Ward (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 8/5/2019 at 9 AM.

Christopher Steve Smith has filed the final settlement for the estate of Randall Larry Smith (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 8/5/2019 at 9 AM.

Suzanne Michelle Culler has filed the final settlement for the estate of Marcella Angeline Barton (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 8/5/2019 at 9 AM.

Wanda Estep Steele has filed the final settlement for the estate of Bessie Williams (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 8/5/2019 at 9 AM.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to August 1st, 2019.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 100 Main Street, Courtroom D, Williamsburg, KY 40701.

Given under my hand this 28th day of June, 2019.

GARY W. BARTON

WHITLEY CIRCUIT/DISTRICT COURTS

WILLIAMSBURG, KY 40769

PUBLIC NOTICE